On January 3, 2025, an explosion occurred in the village of Shuia, Ivanovo region (RF), in the epicenter of which was the battery commander of the 112th Missile Brigade Division of the 1st Tank of the Western Military District of the RF (military unit 03333), Captain Nagayko, who was involved in the deaths of 59 people at the wake in the village of Hroza, Kharkiv region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

He was on duty in his military unit, and Nahayko Kostyantyn Volodymyrovych had multiple fragmentary injuries to virtually all organs, including the brain, and underwent skull trepanation.

Captain Nahayko was born on November 6, 1995 in Svobodny, Amur region (Russia ). He graduated from the St. Petersburg University of Aerospace Instrumentation and the Mikhailovsk Military Artillery Academy.

Directly participated in the full-scale war against Ukraine. He was involved in strikes with Iskander ballistic missiles against civilian and military targets in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In particular, Nahayko's unit committed a war crime in the village of Hroza, Kupiansk district, on October 5, 2023, when it launched a missile attack on a cafe during a wake. It killed 59 Ukrainian civilians, including an eight-year-old boy.

There are rumors in Russia's 112th Missile Brigade that the 29-year-old Russian killer has almost no chance of survival. His condition is critical.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 5, 2023, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a cafe shop in the village of Hroza , when a wake was held for a serviceman who was reburied in his native village. Fifty-nine people were killed: 36 women, 22 men and an eight-year-old boy. 15 families lost two or more family members.