Anti-Terrorism Operations To Proceed With Provincial Government's Consent: Ameer Muqam

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs, Ameer Muqam, has clarified that any operation against terrorists will only take place with the provincial government's approval.



He stated that deploying the military or initiating an operation falls under the provincial government's authority, emphasizing the need for collective efforts by both federal and provincial institutions to combat terrorism.

Speaking to the at Peshawar Press Club, he remarked that the chief executive of the province, the Chief Minister, must lead such decisions. Operations and military deployment will be carried out only upon the province's request.

Ameer Muqam condemned the use of force against peaceful protests by local government representatives in Peshawar, who were demanding funds and their rights from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.



He criticized the baton charge and tear gas against these representatives, describing it as an exposure of the PTI's double standards in politics.

The Federal Minister asserted that the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founding chairman lies solely with the courts and not any negotiating committee. He emphasized that the judiciary is independent and that the PTI chairman is facing serious corruption charges, the outcomes of which will be decided through the judicial process.

Ameer Muqam accused the PTI of coming to power in 2018 through electoral fraud, alleging that the RTS system was deliberately shut down to steal the mandate of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). He also criticized PTI's November 2024 protest call, labeling it a failure as the public distanced themselves from it. He pointed out that on November 26, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa abandoned PTI workers at D-Chowk during freezing weather conditions.

He highlighted the approval of the Khwaza Khela-Bisham four-lane expressway project, initiated by the PML-N government in 2017. The project, costing PKR 137 billion, has now been greenlit by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). He added that following the FATA merger, the responsibility for the region's development now rests with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The Federal Minister welcomed the government's willingness to engage in open-hearted negotiations with opposition parties but stressed that only constitutional and lawful demands would be fulfilled.