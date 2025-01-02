Biden To Hold Meeting With Homeland Security Officers Over Terror Incidents

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden would shortly convene a meeting of members of his homeland security team to receive an update on the investigation into the attack in New Orleans.

Meanwhile the US reported that suspicious materials were found at a New Orleans Airbnb, as authorities investigate a bomb-making possible connection to the truck-ramming terror attack that killed at least 15 people and over 30 others on Bourbon Street during a New Year's celebration.

"At this time, I would not use the word accomplice. There are some people of interest that ... the FBI wants to screen as to whether or not they were associated or not," Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told reporters.

It may be that this is a lone wolf," she said.

The man connected to the rental of the Tesla cybertruck that exploded outside a Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday is a US Special Forces soldier assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group, according to four US officials.

The man, who has not been identified publicly, is a US Army special forces operations sergeant and holds the rank of master sergeant, which is a senior enlisted rank, the officials told CNN. He was on active duty but was on leave from Germany, where he had been serving with the 10th Group, at the time of the incident, three officials said.

The driver of the Cybertruck was killed and seven others nearby were injured on New Yearآ's Day when a combination of fireworks, gas tanks and camping fuel in the bed of the vehicle were detonated by a device controlled by the driver, police said.

Te explosion could have been significantly worse if not for the vehicleآ's body construction, which helped contain the blast, police said.

The FBI is investigating whether the explosion is tied to terrorism, and officials noted the implications of the Tesla vehicle and the hotelآ's namesake.

Earlier, President Biden stated that investigators were looking into whether there might be a link between New Orleans incident and Tesla truck fire outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas.

In a press conference last Wednesday, Biden spoke of the New Orleans suspect saying, "The FBI also reported to me that mere hours before the attack, he posted videos on social media indicating that he's inspired by ISIS, expressing the desire to kill,".

Investigations are still underway, and law enforcement authorities are still searching for any links or conspirators, he affirmed.

American security authorities declared death of 15 persons and injury of tens of others when a driver plowed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street in New Orleans.

In another incident, a Tesla Cybertruck car exploded outside Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing the driver and injuring seven bystanders, the US police announced. (end)

