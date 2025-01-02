SSC Extends Zero Interest On Debt Instalments For Establishments

The Social Security Corporation (SSC) Board announced on Tuesday an extension of the zero-interest rate on debt instalments for all entities indebted to the corporation until June 30, 2025 (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Social Security Corporation (SSC) Board announced on Tuesday an extension of the zero-interest rate on debt instalments for all entities indebted to the corporation until June 30, 2025.

For establishments in the sector, the deadline has been extended to the end of 2025, according to a SSC statement.

The SSC also said that non-tourism establishments can settle their dues in up to 120 instalments, considering their individual circumstances to support continued economic activity and benefit the community at large, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The tourism sector, which has been severely impacted by regional turmoil, was granted additional privileges, including a zero-interest rate on 180 instalments to aid in recovering from accumulated losses, the statement added.

The SSC also noted that entities with existing instalment agreements or schedules can benefit from the extension by applying for rescheduling, urging indebted establishments to take advantage of this initiative before the deadlines expire.