Aeromexico Named The Most On-Time Global Airline In 2024:

Cirium, the world's most trusted source of Aviation analytics, today announced the winners of its 2024 On-Time Performance Review , celebrating airlines and airports that excelled in on-time and operational performance.
Cirium's Annual report is the Gold standard for global airline and airport performance analytics. An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival time. Airports measure punctuality as departing flights within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.
Mexico's Flag Carrier Tops Global Rankings
Aeromexico claimed the prestigious title of the most On-Time“Global Airline” in 2024, achieving an impressive On-Time performance rate of 86.70%. Saudia followed closely as the runner-up with 86.35%, while Delta Air Lines secured third place with 83.46%, continuing to showcase its operational reliability on the world stage.
Cirium's Annual Review also acknowledges the operational excellence of airlines across the world, with five regional awards. Iberia Express, member of the International Airlines Group, had success as both the most On-Time airline in Europe, and the most On-Time Low-Cost airline globally. Japan Airlines ranked first within Asia-Pacific, just slightly ahead of All Nippon Airways.
Delta Air Lines continued its dominance in North America, while Copa Airlines achieved a landmark 10th win in Latin America. Safair's also won most On-Time airline in the Middle East and Africa. The full tables of results by region and category are presented below.
Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Takes Top Honors in the Global Airport Category
In the Airport categories, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, the gateway to Saudi Arabia's capital, claimed this year's prestigious title of the most On-Time“Global Airport” with an impressive 86.65% of flights departing on time. The Middle Eastern hub further distinguished itself by securing victory in the 'Large Airport' category, outperforming top contenders from around the world.
The title of most On-Time 'Medium Airport' was awarded to Panama's Tocumen International Airport - the home base for Latin American winner Copa Airlines, while the 'Small Airport' winner was Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador.
Special Recognition of Operational Excellence: The Cirium Platinum Awards
Delta Air Lines topped the table for a fourth consecutive year, landing Cirium's Platinum Award for global operational excellence. This prestigious accolade comes as the Atlanta-based airline continues to be praised for its unwavering commitment to operational performance.
The Platinum award considers the complexity of the carrier's network, volume of flights, and the ability to limit the impact of flight disruptions on passengers over the entire year. The airline was recognized for its on-time performance over the course of 2024 at 83.46%, on more than 1,712,529 total flights in 2024.
This year, Cirium also presented its first annual Platinum Award to a global airport, with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia receiving this prestigious award. The Airport Platinum Award considers a broader range of factors including the impact of delays on passengers, the duration of disruptions, operational complexity, and the airport's appeal, with a particular focus on growth. This holistic approach highlights excellence across multiple dimensions, setting a new benchmark in airport performance evaluation.
Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said:“In an industry defined by operational complexity, we are extremely proud to be celebrating the airlines and airports who have provided customers the most on-time flights and best performance in 2024, acknowledging their operational excellence.”
“2024 was a difficult year for airlines, facing a large-scale IT outage, and unseasonable and severe weather patterns. Despite these challenges, these airlines and airports have worked tirelessly to ensure their customers have a smooth journey and reach their destination on-time.”
“We extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year's On-Time Performance Review, each of whom has set new standards in operational excellence. A special recognition goes to Delta Air Lines for continuing their outstanding winning streak with Cirium's Platinum Award for airlines, Copa Airlines for achieving its 10th title as Latin America's most On-Time airline, Iberia Express for its consistent performance as Europe's most On-Time airline, and Bogotá El Dorado Airport for securing Cirium's first-ever Platinum Award for an airport.”
Now in its 16th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance Review remains the definitive benchmark for monitoring global airline operational performance. Powered by Cirium's vast and impartial data-sourced from over 600 real-time feeds, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities-it offers a thorough and objective view of the industry. The program is further strengthened by the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of seasoned industry experts with decades of experience.
Cirium's full 2024 On-Time Performance Review is available to view and download at .
Notes to editors:
The results for 2024 for the top ten performers in all categories include the following:
Global Airline leaders were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
AM
|
Aeroméxico
|
86.70%
|
2
|
SV
|
Saudia
|
86.35%
|
3
|
DL
|
Delta Air Lines
|
83.46%
|
4
|
LA
|
LATAM Airlines
|
82.89%
|
5
|
QR
|
Qatar Airways
|
82.83%
|
6
|
AD
|
Azul Airlines
|
82.42%
|
7
|
AV
|
Avianca
|
81.80%
|
8
|
IB
|
Iberia
|
81.58%
|
9
|
SK
|
Scandinavian Airlines
|
81.40%
|
10
|
UA
|
United Airlines
|
80.93%
In Europe the leading airlines were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
I2
|
Iberia Express
|
84.69%
|
2
|
IB
|
Iberia
|
81.58%
|
3
|
SK
|
Scandinavian Airlines
|
81.40%
|
4
|
VY
|
Vueling Airlines
|
81.20%
|
5
|
DY
|
Norwegian
|
79.23%
|
6
|
UX
|
Air Europa
|
78.99%
|
7
|
OS
|
Austrian Airlines
|
78.72%
|
8
|
SN
|
Brussels Airlines
|
77.77%
|
9
|
LO
|
LOT Polish Airlines
|
77.72%
|
10
|
D8
|
Norwegian Air Sweden
|
76.04%
In North America the leading airlines were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
DL
|
Delta Air Lines
|
83.46%
|
2
|
UA
|
United Airlines
|
80.93%
|
3
|
AS
|
Alaska Airlines
|
79.25%
|
4
|
AA
|
American Airlines
|
77.78%
|
5
|
WN
|
Southwest Airlines
|
77.77%
|
6
|
NK
|
Spirit Airlines
|
76.05%
|
7
|
B6
|
JetBlue Airlines
|
74.53%
|
8
|
F9
|
Frontier Airlines
|
71.57%
|
9
|
AC
|
Air Canada
|
71.36%
|
10
|
WS
|
WestJet
|
70.99%
In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
JL
|
Japan Airlines
|
80.90%
|
2
|
NH
|
All Nippon Airways
|
80.62%
|
3
|
SQ
|
Singapore Airlines
|
78.67%
|
4
|
NZ
|
Air New Zealand
|
77.58%
|
5
|
FD
|
Thai AirAsia
|
77.46%
|
6
|
VN
|
Vietnam Airlines
|
76.70%
|
7
|
PR
|
Philippine Airlines
|
76.06%
|
8
|
GA
|
Garuda Indonesia Airlines
|
75.30%
|
9
|
CX
|
Cathay Pacific Airlines
|
75.19%
|
10
|
QF
|
Qantas Airways
|
73.93%
In Latin America the leading airlines were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
CM
|
Copa Airlines
|
88.22%
|
2
|
AM
|
Aeroméxico
|
86.70%
|
3
|
BW
|
Caribbean Airlines
|
85.47%
|
4
|
G3
|
Gol Linhas Aereas
|
84.09%
|
5
|
AR
|
Aerolineas Argentinas
|
83.06%
|
6
|
LA
|
LATAM Airlines
|
82.89%
|
7
|
AD
|
Azul Airlines
|
82.42%
|
8
|
AV
|
Avianca
|
81.80%
|
9
|
H2
|
Sky Airlines
|
76.67%
|
10
|
JA
|
JetSmart Chile
|
73.23%
In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
FA
|
Safair
|
93.82%
|
2
|
WY
|
Oman Air
|
90.27%
|
3
|
RJ
|
Royal Air Jordanian
|
87.02%
|
4
|
SV
|
Saudia
|
86.35%
|
5
|
KU
|
Kuwait Airways
|
84.63%
|
6
|
GF
|
Gulf Air
|
84.11%
|
7
|
QR
|
Qatar Airways
|
82.83%
|
8
|
EY
|
Etihad Airways
|
76.91%
|
9
|
EK
|
Emirates
|
74.42%
|
10
|
FZ
|
Flydubai
|
70.44%
The leading low-cost carriers were:
|
Rank
|
Airline Code
|
Airline Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
I2
|
Iberia Express
|
84.69%
|
2
|
G3
|
Gol
|
84.09%
|
3
|
AD
|
Azul Airlines
|
82.42%
|
4
|
MM
|
Peach Aviation
|
82.32%
|
5
|
VY
|
Vueling Airlines
|
81.20%
|
6
|
G4
|
Allegiant Air
|
79.31%
|
7
|
DY
|
Norwegian
|
79.23%
|
8
|
QZ
|
Indonesia AirAsia
|
78.97%
|
9
|
WN
|
Southwest Airlines
|
77.77%
|
10
|
FD
|
Thai AirAsia
|
77.46%
Global Airport leaders were:
|
Rank
|
Airport Code
|
Airport Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
RUH
|
Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport
|
86.65%
|
2
|
LIM
|
Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport
|
84.57%
|
3
|
MEX
|
Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport
|
84.04%
|
4
|
SLC
|
Salt Lake City Intl Airport
|
83.80%
|
5
|
SCL
|
Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport
|
82.84%
|
6
|
MSP
|
Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport
|
82.27%
|
7
|
IAD
|
Washington Dulles Intl Airport
|
82.23%
|
8
|
DTW
|
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
|
82.06%
|
9
|
OSL
|
Oslo Gardermoen Airport
|
81.91%
|
10
|
DOH
|
Doha Hamad Intl Airport
|
81.38%
Large Airports leaders were:
|
Rank
|
Airport Code
|
Airport Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
RUH
|
Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport
|
86.65%
|
2
|
HNL
|
Honolulu Intl Airport
|
85.45%
|
3
|
LIM
|
Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport
|
84.57%
|
4
|
MEX
|
Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport
|
84.04%
|
5
|
SLC
|
Salt Lake City Intl Airport
|
83.80%
|
6
|
SCL
|
Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport
|
82.84%
|
7
|
LGA
|
New York LaGuardia Airport
|
82.39%
|
8
|
MSP
|
Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport
|
82.27%
|
9
|
IAD
|
Washington Dulles Intl Airport
|
82.23%
|
10
|
DTW
|
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
|
82.06%
Medium Airports leaders were:
|
Rank
|
Airport Code
|
Airport Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
PTY
|
Panama Tocumen Intl Airport
|
90.34%
|
2
|
BSB
|
Brasilia Intl Airport
|
88.19%
|
3
|
ITM
|
Osaka Itami Intl Airport
|
88.18%
|
4
|
SDU
|
Rio de Janeiro Santo Dumont Airport
|
88.17%
|
5
|
PDX
|
Portland Intl Airport
|
84.86%
|
6
|
SJC
|
San Jose Mineta Intl Airport
|
84.74%
|
7
|
AEP
|
Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airfield
|
83.30%
|
8
|
VCP
|
Viracopos-Campinas Intl Airport
|
83.26%
|
9
|
SMF
|
Sacramento Intl Airport
|
82.77%
|
10
|
KWI
|
Kuwait Intl Airport
|
81.59%
Small Airports leaders were:
|
Rank
|
Airport Code
|
Airport Name
|
On-Time Performance (OTP)
|
1
|
GYE
|
Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Intl Airport
|
91.38%
|
2
|
UIO
|
Quito Mariscal Sucre Intl Airport
|
90.05%
|
3
|
CPT
|
Cape Town Intl Airport
|
89.39%
|
4
|
SAL
|
El Salvador Intl Airport
|
89.33%
|
5
|
KOA
|
Ellison Onizuka Kona Intl Airport
|
88.61%
|
6
|
SVG
|
Stavanger Airport
|
86.73%
|
7
|
BOI
|
Boise Air Terminal
|
86.21%
|
8
|
NGO
|
Nagoya Chubu Centrair Intl Airport
|
85.98%
|
9
|
FOR
|
Fortaleza Pinto Martins Intl Airport
|
85.32%
|
10
|
SSA
|
Salvador Intl Airport
|
85.21%
About Cirium
Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.
Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.
