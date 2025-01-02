عربي


Aeromexico Named The Most On-Time Global Airline In 2024:

1/2/2025 2:31:34 PM

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Cirium, the world's most trusted source of Aviation analytics, today announced the winners of its 2024 On-Time Performance Review , celebrating airlines and airports that excelled in on-time and operational performance.

Cirium's Annual report is the Gold standard for global airline and airport performance analytics. An on-time flight is defined as a flight that arrives within 14:59 minutes of the scheduled gate arrival time. Airports measure punctuality as departing flights within 14:59 minutes of their scheduled departure time.

Mexico's Flag Carrier Tops Global Rankings

Aeromexico claimed the prestigious title of the most On-Time“Global Airline” in 2024, achieving an impressive On-Time performance rate of 86.70%. Saudia followed closely as the runner-up with 86.35%, while Delta Air Lines secured third place with 83.46%, continuing to showcase its operational reliability on the world stage.

Cirium's Annual Review also acknowledges the operational excellence of airlines across the world, with five regional awards. Iberia Express, member of the International Airlines Group, had success as both the most On-Time airline in Europe, and the most On-Time Low-Cost airline globally. Japan Airlines ranked first within Asia-Pacific, just slightly ahead of All Nippon Airways.

Delta Air Lines continued its dominance in North America, while Copa Airlines achieved a landmark 10th win in Latin America. Safair's also won most On-Time airline in the Middle East and Africa. The full tables of results by region and category are presented below.

Riyadh's King Khalid Airport Takes Top Honors in the Global Airport Category

In the Airport categories, Riyadh King Khalid International Airport, the gateway to Saudi Arabia's capital, claimed this year's prestigious title of the most On-Time“Global Airport” with an impressive 86.65% of flights departing on time. The Middle Eastern hub further distinguished itself by securing victory in the 'Large Airport' category, outperforming top contenders from around the world.

The title of most On-Time 'Medium Airport' was awarded to Panama's Tocumen International Airport - the home base for Latin American winner Copa Airlines, while the 'Small Airport' winner was Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport in Ecuador.

Special Recognition of Operational Excellence: The Cirium Platinum Awards

Delta Air Lines topped the table for a fourth consecutive year, landing Cirium's Platinum Award for global operational excellence. This prestigious accolade comes as the Atlanta-based airline continues to be praised for its unwavering commitment to operational performance.

The Platinum award considers the complexity of the carrier's network, volume of flights, and the ability to limit the impact of flight disruptions on passengers over the entire year. The airline was recognized for its on-time performance over the course of 2024 at 83.46%, on more than 1,712,529 total flights in 2024.

This year, Cirium also presented its first annual Platinum Award to a global airport, with El Dorado International Airport in Bogotá, Colombia receiving this prestigious award. The Airport Platinum Award considers a broader range of factors including the impact of delays on passengers, the duration of disruptions, operational complexity, and the airport's appeal, with a particular focus on growth. This holistic approach highlights excellence across multiple dimensions, setting a new benchmark in airport performance evaluation.

Jeremy Bowen, Cirium CEO, said:“In an industry defined by operational complexity, we are extremely proud to be celebrating the airlines and airports who have provided customers the most on-time flights and best performance in 2024, acknowledging their operational excellence.”

“2024 was a difficult year for airlines, facing a large-scale IT outage, and unseasonable and severe weather patterns. Despite these challenges, these airlines and airports have worked tirelessly to ensure their customers have a smooth journey and reach their destination on-time.”

“We extend our congratulations to all the winners of this year's On-Time Performance Review, each of whom has set new standards in operational excellence. A special recognition goes to Delta Air Lines for continuing their outstanding winning streak with Cirium's Platinum Award for airlines, Copa Airlines for achieving its 10th title as Latin America's most On-Time airline, Iberia Express for its consistent performance as Europe's most On-Time airline, and Bogotá El Dorado Airport for securing Cirium's first-ever Platinum Award for an airport.”

Now in its 16th year, the Cirium On-Time Performance Review remains the definitive benchmark for monitoring global airline operational performance. Powered by Cirium's vast and impartial data-sourced from over 600 real-time feeds, including airlines, airports, global distribution systems, and civil aviation authorities-it offers a thorough and objective view of the industry. The program is further strengthened by the guidance of an independent advisory board composed of seasoned industry experts with decades of experience.

Cirium's full 2024 On-Time Performance Review is available to view and download at .

Notes to editors:

The results for 2024 for the top ten performers in all categories include the following:

Global Airline leaders were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

AM

Aeroméxico

86.70%

2

SV

Saudia

86.35%

3

DL

Delta Air Lines

83.46%

4

LA

LATAM Airlines

82.89%

5

QR

Qatar Airways

82.83%

6

AD

Azul Airlines

82.42%

7

AV

Avianca

81.80%

8

IB

Iberia

81.58%

9

SK

Scandinavian Airlines

81.40%

10

UA

United Airlines

80.93%

In Europe the leading airlines were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

I2

Iberia Express

84.69%

2

IB

Iberia

81.58%

3

SK

Scandinavian Airlines

81.40%

4

VY

Vueling Airlines

81.20%

5

DY

Norwegian

79.23%

6

UX

Air Europa

78.99%

7

OS

Austrian Airlines

78.72%

8

SN

Brussels Airlines

77.77%

9

LO

LOT Polish Airlines

77.72%

10

D8

Norwegian Air Sweden

76.04%

In North America the leading airlines were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

DL

Delta Air Lines

83.46%

2

UA

United Airlines

80.93%

3

AS

Alaska Airlines

79.25%

4

AA

American Airlines

77.78%

5

WN

Southwest Airlines

77.77%

6

NK

Spirit Airlines

76.05%

7

B6

JetBlue Airlines

74.53%

8

F9

Frontier Airlines

71.57%

9

AC

Air Canada

71.36%

10

WS

WestJet

70.99%

In Asia Pacific the leading airlines were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

JL

Japan Airlines

80.90%

2

NH

All Nippon Airways

80.62%

3

SQ

Singapore Airlines

78.67%

4

NZ

Air New Zealand

77.58%

5

FD

Thai AirAsia

77.46%

6

VN

Vietnam Airlines

76.70%

7

PR

Philippine Airlines

76.06%

8

GA

Garuda Indonesia Airlines

75.30%

9

CX

Cathay Pacific Airlines

75.19%

10

QF

Qantas Airways

73.93%

In Latin America the leading airlines were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

CM

Copa Airlines

88.22%

2

AM

Aeroméxico

86.70%

3

BW

Caribbean Airlines

85.47%

4

G3

Gol Linhas Aereas

84.09%

5

AR

Aerolineas Argentinas

83.06%

6

LA

LATAM Airlines

82.89%

7

AD

Azul Airlines

82.42%

8

AV

Avianca

81.80%

9

H2

Sky Airlines

76.67%

10

JA

JetSmart Chile

73.23%

In the Middle East and Africa the leading airlines were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

FA

Safair

93.82%

2

WY

Oman Air

90.27%

3

RJ

Royal Air Jordanian

87.02%

4

SV

Saudia

86.35%

5

KU

Kuwait Airways

84.63%

6

GF

Gulf Air

84.11%

7

QR

Qatar Airways

82.83%

8

EY

Etihad Airways

76.91%

9

EK

Emirates

74.42%

10

FZ

Flydubai

70.44%

The leading low-cost carriers were:

Rank

Airline Code

Airline Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

I2

Iberia Express

84.69%

2

G3

Gol

84.09%

3

AD

Azul Airlines

82.42%

4

MM

Peach Aviation

82.32%

5

VY

Vueling Airlines

81.20%

6

G4

Allegiant Air

79.31%

7

DY

Norwegian

79.23%

8

QZ

Indonesia AirAsia

78.97%

9

WN

Southwest Airlines

77.77%

10

FD

Thai AirAsia

77.46%

Global Airport leaders were:

Rank

Airport Code

Airport Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

RUH

Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport

86.65%

2

LIM

Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport

84.57%

3

MEX

Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport

84.04%

4

SLC

Salt Lake City Intl Airport

83.80%

5

SCL

Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport

82.84%

6

MSP

Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport

82.27%

7

IAD

Washington Dulles Intl Airport

82.23%

8

DTW

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

82.06%

9

OSL

Oslo Gardermoen Airport

81.91%

10

DOH

Doha Hamad Intl Airport

81.38%

Large Airports leaders were:

Rank

Airport Code

Airport Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

RUH

Riyadh King Khalid Intl Airport

86.65%

2

HNL

Honolulu Intl Airport

85.45%

3

LIM

Lima Jorge Chavez Intl Airport

84.57%

4

MEX

Mexico City Benito Juarez Intl Airport

84.04%

5

SLC

Salt Lake City Intl Airport

83.80%

6

SCL

Santiago Arturo Merino Benitez Intl Airport

82.84%

7

LGA

New York LaGuardia Airport

82.39%

8

MSP

Minneapolis-Saint Paul Intl Airport

82.27%

9

IAD

Washington Dulles Intl Airport

82.23%

10

DTW

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

82.06%

Medium Airports leaders were:

Rank

Airport Code

Airport Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

PTY

Panama Tocumen Intl Airport

90.34%

2

BSB

Brasilia Intl Airport

88.19%

3

ITM

Osaka Itami Intl Airport

88.18%

4

SDU

Rio de Janeiro Santo Dumont Airport

88.17%

5

PDX

Portland Intl Airport

84.86%

6

SJC

San Jose Mineta Intl Airport

84.74%

7

AEP

Buenos Aires Jorge Newbery Airfield

83.30%

8

VCP

Viracopos-Campinas Intl Airport

83.26%

9

SMF

Sacramento Intl Airport

82.77%

10

KWI

Kuwait Intl Airport

81.59%

Small Airports leaders were:

Rank

Airport Code

Airport Name

On-Time Performance (OTP)

1

GYE

Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Intl Airport

91.38%

2

UIO

Quito Mariscal Sucre Intl Airport

90.05%

3

CPT

Cape Town Intl Airport

89.39%

4

SAL

El Salvador Intl Airport

89.33%

5

KOA

Ellison Onizuka Kona Intl Airport

88.61%

6

SVG

Stavanger Airport

86.73%

7

BOI

Boise Air Terminal

86.21%

8

NGO

Nagoya Chubu Centrair Intl Airport

85.98%

9

FOR

Fortaleza Pinto Martins Intl Airport

85.32%

10

SSA

Salvador Intl Airport

85.21%

About Cirium

Cirium® is the world's most trusted source of aviation analytics. The company delivers powerful data and cutting-edge analytics to empower a wide spectrum of industry players. Equipping airlines, airports, travel enterprises, aircraft manufacturers, and financial entities with the clarity and intelligence they need to optimize their operations, make informed decisions, and accelerate revenue growth.

Cirium® is part of LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a RELX business, which provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The shares of RELX PLC are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

For further information please follow Cirium® on LinkedIn or visit cirium.

