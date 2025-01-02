Dabur International Backs EAGAFEST 2024 To Encourage Ayurveda In UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Reiterating its commitment towards making Ayurveda a reliable choice for and well-being across nations; Dabur International, with its 138 years of rich legacy, joined forces with EAGAFEST 2024.

Held at Crown Plaza, Deira the Emirates Ayurvedic Graduates Association (EAGA) celebrated and honoured the ancient science of holistic health and balanced living. As pioneers in revolutionizing Ayurvedic products across an array of essentials like personal care, oral care, hair care, and health supplements; Dabur International plays a pivotal in upholding the principles of Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is perceived as one of the most ancient well-documented systems of medicine equally relevant in modern times. Its holistic approach and unique healing processes honor it with an indomitable position as the 'Science of Life'. A system of holistic health, it is increasingly being recognized, respected, and adopted for its ability to alleviate disease and improve physical and mental well-being. While Dabur International has been successfully integrating Ayurveda with its efficacious product offerings through its wide knowledge base and modern adaptations of traditional procedures; it also encourages organisations like EAGA that promote the adoption of Ayurveda beyond academics.

EAGAFEST 2024 witnessed over 250 Ayurveda practitioners celebrate the essence of these traditional medicine methods fostering mutually beneficial and long-lasting associations to promote Ayurveda's growing relevance in the Middle East. This festival is a testament to the institutes commitment to cultural heritage and professional unity. Speaking of its association with EAGAFEST, Dabur spokesperson said;“The healing power of Ayurveda is now being widely recognized across countries and we are certainly proud of EAGA's dedication towards promoting Ayurveda in the Middle East. With our extensive portfolio of Ayurveda-based natural products like Honitus (for sore throat), Rapidex (for pain relief), Tulsi drops (immunity booster), etc. we have mapped several continents to provide communities with safe, natural, and healing alternatives. Ayurveda is close to nature, sustainable, and cruelty-free, and inculcates healing processes beyond the visible. We are committed to helping Ayurveda take center stage globally and will continue to collaborate with such congregations that focus on Ayurveda as a natural way of life.”

Sharing his views, Dr. Shyam, a key personnel member from EAGA said;“The prestigious EAGA is the largest association of dedicated Ayurveda doctors in the UAE and we're elated that our passion is further fuelled by Dabur's support. Dabur is a household name back in India and is fast gaining recognition across the world. When a stalwart brand like Dabur joins hands with professional institutions like us, it is going to deepen and widen Ayurveda's positive impact.”

Going further, Dabur International intends to continue supporting academia as well as organizations of Ayurveda practitioners for the authentic and widespread acceptance of Ayurveda.

