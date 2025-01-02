Elmos Semiconductor SE: Supervisory Board extends appointment of successful Management Board team of CEO Dr. Arne Schneider and CSO Dr. Jan Dienstuhl

EQS-News: Elmos SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Elmos: Supervisory Board extends appointment of successful Management Board team of CEO Dr. Arne Schneider and CSO Dr. Jan Dienstuhl Leverkusen, January 2, 2025: The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has extended the contract of CEO Dr. Arne Schneider, which runs until the end of December 2025, by five years until the end of December 2030, and the contract of Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Sales Officer until December 2029. Elmos Semiconductor SE, a leading global supplier of automotive mixed-signal semiconductors, is thus continuing to count on the proven Elmos management team for the future development of the company. “Over the past four years, Elmos has not only been extremely successful from a financial perspective, but has also made significant structural progress. We would like to thank the Management Board for its outstanding performance and look forward to continuing the further development of the company under the leadership of Dr. Arne Schneider,” explains Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the Supervisory Board's appreciation and look forward to continuing our trusting and constructive cooperation. Together, we will maintain our positive course in the future and further strengthen our position as a leading innovative semiconductor supplier in the automotive industry,” adds Dr. Arne Schneider, CEO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI. Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.



