Al-Sisi, Brazilian Counterpart Discuss Regional And Bilateral Issues On G20 Sidelines

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with his Brazilian counterpart, Lula da Silva, on the sidelines of Al-Sisi's participation in the G20 summit meetings held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.





The two presidents discussed regional conditions, during which President Al-Sisi reviewed Egypt's efforts to restore stability in the Middle East and the immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon while praising Brazil's positions that support the Palestinian cause. The Brazilian president appreciated this, affirming his country's profound respect for Egypt's historical role in supporting the Palestinian people and their cause.





The two sides agreed on the necessity of implementing the two-state solution, expanding international recognition of the Palestinian state, and rejecting any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.





The official spokesperson for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting also witnessed discussions between the two presidents on ways to enhance bilateral relations, with both countries recognizing the importance of strengthening cooperation in light of their converging interests and positions on various issues.





In this context, the two presidents signed a joint statement following the meeting to elevate relations between the two countries to the level of a strategic partnership in a manner that served the interests and aspirations of the two friendly people.





During the meeting, Al-Sisi was keen to thank the Brazilian president for inviting Egypt to participate in the G20 events this year, reflecting Brazil's appreciation of Egypt's weight in the Middle East and Africa and praising the excellent organization of the summit on both substantive and procedural levels.





The Brazilian side also made sure to include the priorities of developing countries in the agenda, foremost among them the launch of the Global Alliance to Combat Hunger and Poverty, in light of the growing geopolitical, economic, and social challenges at the global level, according to the official spokesperson for the Presidency.





Moreover, the Brazilian president praised Egypt's active participation in the group's meetings throughout the year, which supported the needs and priorities of developing countries, emphasizing his appreciation for the president's involvement in the summit's proceedings.





G20 leaders meet up for a two-day summit hosted by the Brazilian G20 presidency in Rio de Janeiro on Monday and Tuesday, facing significant uncertainty amidst US political upheaval and a long list of global challenges.





The summit, under the motto“Building a just world and a sustainable planet,” will feature three sessions focusing on social inclusion, global governance reform, and sustainable development. A final declaration is expected.







