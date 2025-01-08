Pune Weather Forecast And AQI Today On January 9, 2025: Warm Start At 15.75 °C., Find Out The Complete Weather Forecast
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today: Pune recorded 24.71 °C on January 9, 2025. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 15.75 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 30% with a wind speed of 30 km/h. The sky appears to be Clouds, providing a pleasant or varied weather outlook as predicted by IMD. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM
Pune AQI Today:As for the air quality, the AQI level today is 196.0, which indicates Moderate. Stay informed of any local air quality alerts from the IMD, especially if you are sensitive to pollution or outdoor activities.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday, January 10, 2025, Pune is projected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to have a minimum temperature of 17.12 °C and a maximum of 29.07 °C. Humidity levels are expected to be around 38%, so plan your day accordingly based on IMD's forecast.
Today's weather brings a clouds sky. According to the IMD forecast, it's advisable to organize your day around these comfortable temperature ranges and weather conditions.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 196.0, indicating the moderate quality of air in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.
Weather prediction in Pune for the next 7 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicates varied weather patterns. IMD forecasts include daily minimum and maximum temperatures, humidity levels, and expected sky conditions such as clear,sunny,cloudy. The department advises monitoring these predictions to plan your activities accordingly. Stay updated with IMD's reports for any changes in weather conditions or alerts during the week.
Pune Weather and AQI forecast for the next 7 days:
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
| January 10, 2025
| 24.71
| Overcast clouds
| January 11, 2025
| 25.84
| Overcast clouds
| January 12, 2025
| 26.11
| Overcast clouds
| January 13, 2025
| 25.71
| Sky is clear
| January 14, 2025
| 26.65
| Sky is clear
| January 15, 2025
| 29.18
| Sky is clear
| January 16, 2025
| 29.27
| Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025
Also Read
CityTemperature (°C)Sky
| Mumbai
| 25.55 °C
| Broken clouds
| Kolkata
| 20.31 °C
| Sky is clear
| Chennai
| 26.29 °C
| Overcast clouds
| Bengaluru
| 22.95 °C
| Few clouds
| Hyderabad
| 24.47 °C
| Sky is clear
| Ahmedabad
| 23.94 °C
| Scattered clouds
| Delhi
| 19.29 °C
| Broken clouds
| Pune Weather Forecast and AQI Today on January 7, 2025: Warm start at 16.4 °C., Find out the complete weather forecast This is an AI-generated live blog/story and has not been edited by Livemint staff.
MENAFN08012025007365015876ID1109070418
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.