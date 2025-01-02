Greater Mumbai's Largest Hospital Network - Fortis Hospitals Mumbai Rolls Out 'Firstcallfortis' Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Ushers innovation through India's first CGI-based digital engagement for healthcare, to leverage emergency helpline number 022 4111 4111 Campaign highlights the importance of timely and swift action during medical emergencies

The ' #FirstCallFortis ' campaign by Fortis Hospitals Mumbai is an impactful initiative aimed at emphasizing the healthcare providers commitment to offering gold-standard emergency care. Through this campaign, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai engage with Mumbaikars to address a crucial challenge: the lack of easily accessible emergency contact numbers during critical medical situations. By highlighting the ease of dialing 022-4111 4111, the campaign ensures that in case of an emergency, individuals can connect with Fortis' emergency care unit that offers swift, expert care across its extensive network of hospitals in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



The campaign takes a slice-of-life, insight-based approach, tapping into the everyday reality that, in emergencies, most individuals do not have access to emergency numbers at their fingertips. The messaging highlights the importance of minimizing delays in receiving medical attention, which can significantly improve patient outcomes.





The campaign spans diverse platforms, including digital ads, along with social media, cinemas (Pushpa 2 screens), and OOH (hoardings, lit boards & pole kiosks)-the healthcare provider reinforces its reputation as the largest and most comprehensive level 1 trauma care network in the city.





The brand's approach goes beyond just providing medical services; it is focused on building trust among Mumbaikars, ensuring they know exactly where to turn when faced with a medical emergency. By using innovative tools to ensure the message reaches Mumbaikar's of all ages, Fortis has introduced CGI-based digital ads, a first in the Indian healthcare segment! In addition to digital engagement, the campaign takes a community-centered approach, through skits, plays, scenario-based demonstrations, and live interactions. These initiatives bring the emergency helpline (022-4111 4111) and Fortis' emergency services directly to the community, highlighting Fortis' expertise in Level 1 trauma management , comprehensive critical care facilities, and robust ambulatory network.





Straight-to-the-heart engagement with the community is a key aspect of the campaign's success, and Fortis is taking this message to places where people gather and engage daily. In the coming weeks, the brand will connect with communities at schools, colleges, workplaces, places of worship, gyms, recreational centers, parks, housing societies, bus depots, and railway stations. The focus on emergency preparedness through these efforts reinforces Fortis' commitment to not just treat, but to proactively support the health and safety of Mumbai's residents.





Talking about the launch, Dr S. Narayani, Business Head-Fortis Hospitals Maharashtra , said,“Through the #FirstCallFortis campaign, we are showcasing not just our capabilities of being the largest emergency-prepared healthcare network in Greater Mumbai, but also the convenience of reaching out to us with an easy-to-remember number in time of a medical emergency. With an expansive network of four state-of-the-art hospitals across the metropolitan region, we are prepared to tackle emergencies of all nature, this integrated campaign hopes to get 022-4111 4111 on the speed dial of all Mumbaikars. This campaign is our promise to Mumbaikars that medical aid is just a call away.”



The campaign's integrated approach, which spans across multiple touchpoints, aims to reach 10lakh+ households by World Health Day on April 7th, 2025. The focus will be on spreading the critical message of emergency preparedness, making sure that every Mumbaikar knows the importance of being prepared and has the right number at hand when every second counts.