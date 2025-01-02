US, French Top Diplomats Discuss Developments In Syria And Lebanon

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot, during a phone call.

In a statement, official spokesman for the US State Department Matthew Miller said that the two officials discussed the latest developments in Syria, including efforts to help the Syrian people build a better future, while reducing the risks of instability, especially from ISIS.

Blinken emphasized the importance of respecting human rights and international humanitarian law, stressing the need for all necessary measures to protect civilians, including minority groups. He also highlighted the significance of international support in locating the missing and those unjustly detained in Syria, urging for intensified global efforts in this regard.

The statement further noted Blinken's appreciation for France's leadership in supporting Lebanon, particularly through assistance to the Lebanese Armed Forces. He underscored the importance of coordinated efforts to help the Lebanese people rebuild their institutions and make political progress through presidential elections.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the commitment of both the US and France to continue working together to enhance security and stability in the region, and to support affected populations in achieving a sustainable future.

MENAFN02012025000067011011ID1109049965