Dr. Scott Kamelle Award Recognizes Resilience And Triumph Of Ovarian Cancer Survivors Through Scholarship Opportunity

The Dr. Scott Kamelle Award for Ovarian Cancer Survivors is a prestigious initiative aimed at celebrating the resilience, strength, and personal triumphs of ovarian cancer survivors nationwide. Established by Dr. Scott Kamelle, a prominent figure in gynecologic oncology, this one-time $1,000 award provides a for survivors to share their stories, inspire others, and honor their remarkable journeys of overcoming ovarian cancer.

Dr. Scott Kamelle 's distinguished career, marked by innovation and compassion, has long championed the well-being and empowerment of women facing ovarian and uterine cancers. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry, Dr. Scott Kamelle earned his medical degree at Boston University School of Medicine. He pursued his residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Pennsylvania and specialized further through a Fellowship in Gynecologic Oncology at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

From serving as an Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison to leading Aurora Health Care's Robotic Steering Committee for over a decade, Dr. Scott Kamelle 's contributions to gynecologic oncology have been transformative. His clinical research and advocacy efforts have advanced understanding in areas such as ovarian carcinoma and HPV prevalence, reinforcing his commitment to patient-centered care and education.

This award aligns with Dr. Scott Kamelle 's mission to spotlight the courage and determination of ovarian cancer survivors. It is open to women of all ages and backgrounds who have completed their treatment and are in remission. There are no academic or professional prerequisites for applying; the award instead emphasizes personal experiences of resilience and the survivor's ability to inspire others.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicants must be ovarian cancer survivors who are in remission after completing their treatment. The program is open to undergraduate students but does not restrict applicants based on academic or professional achievements.

Essay Submission

A cornerstone of the application process is a compelling essay in which applicants reflect on their experiences as ovarian cancer survivors. Essays should detail the challenges faced during treatment, the triumphs achieved, and the lessons learned through their journey. Applicants are encouraged to discuss how their experiences have shaped their lives and how they have used their stories to uplift and assist others. Submissions must be authentic and limited to 1,000 words.

Dr. Scott Kamelle believes that through storytelling, ovarian cancer survivors can inspire hope and foster a sense of community among those who face similar challenges. By providing a platform to share these narratives, the award encourages survivors to highlight their journeys as beacons of strength and determination.

Application Deadline and Winner Announcement

The deadline to apply for the Dr. Scott Kamelle Award for Ovarian Cancer Survivors is September 15, 2025 . The winner will be announced on October 15, 2025 , receiving a one-time scholarship of $1,000.

About Dr. Scott Kamelle

Dr. Scott Kamelle is a renowned expert in gynecologic oncology with a career spanning decades. His professional roles include Associate Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Director of Gynecologic Oncology at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, and Chair of Aurora Health Care's Robotic Steering Committee. A dedicated researcher, Dr. Scott Kamelle has made significant contributions to advancing treatment options and understanding for ovarian and uterine cancers.

Through initiatives like the Dr. Scott Kamelle Award for Ovarian Cancer Survivors , he continues his legacy of uplifting the ovarian cancer community, fostering innovation, and providing survivors with the opportunity to inspire and support others.

For more information about the award, eligibility criteria, and the application process, please visit .

This award reflects Dr. Scott Kamelle 's unwavering dedication to celebrating the resilience and courage of ovarian cancer survivors, offering them a chance to share their unique stories and serve as a source of inspiration for others.

