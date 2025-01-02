Rebuff Reality Announces Next-Gen Motion Game Console Bodylink Is Now Available On Kickstarter
Full Body Tracking : Combining a 90FPS wide angle tracking camera and 4K media camera, BodyLink brings your entire self into games like Dance Dash and more
Motion Controller : Duck, punch, and shoot as you feel enhanced precision and haptics in first person shooters, tennis simulators, racing games, and more
VR Ultra Companion : Enjoy full body tracking in VR, casting to TV and easy share to social media (VR headset not required with BodyLink)
Retro Game Emulator : Experience everything from arcade shooters to classic motion controls, a powerful GPU ensures strong compatibility with emulators
Google Play Integration : Download games like Fortnite and Roblox, or stream from Xbox Game Pass, when paired with a standard controller
Augmented Reality : See yourself in the game on a big screen TV with AR games like Party Fowl, or try on new clothes in a virtual mirror with DressX
Fitness Trainer : Workout along to any YouTube video and move with body tracking data health metrics overlayed on top of the video
4K Media Player : Stream from apps like Netflix or YouTube, or download content to Kodi player, with instant menu navigation from our mighty CPU
Rebuff Reality has shipped hundreds of thousands of gaming and hardware products focused on Full Body Tracking for nearly a decade, and BodyLink is the ultimate Next-Gen Motion Game Console and hardware game platform.
Available NOW on Kickstarter:
Full Body Tracking | Motion Controller | VR FBT Streaming | Next-Gen Motion Game Console | AR Fitness | Android OS & Apps | Dance Dash!
Media Contact:
Joe Sciacchetano
305-323-5686
[email protected]
SOURCE Rebuff Reality
