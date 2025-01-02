POWR2 Announces 2024 Impact POWRBANK BESS Expands To Over 21 Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BETHEL, CT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- POWR2 , a global leader in mobile battery energy storage solutions, is proud to announce a year of remarkable achievements and significant contributions to advancing clean energy solutions worldwide. The POWRBANK , POWR2's award-winning battery energy storage system (BESS), is helping businesses meet their sustainability and goals in over 21 countries.Global Partnerships2024 marks a pivotal year for POWR2, as they forged key relationships with leading global companies to deliver zero-emission portable power systems to diverse markets including construction, equipment rental, events, and disaster relief. These collaborations include working closely with Powershift Technologies in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands; Armorum Limited in Ireland; GeniWatt and Eiffage Construction in France; Altaaqa Alternative Solutions in the Middle East; and Nishio Rent-All in Asia.Innovative Product LaunchesThis year marked the launch of ADVANTAGE by POWR2, a revolutionary energy management system designed to optimize energy efficiency, reduce operational costs, and maximize the performance of POWRBANKs.Responding to increasing market demand, POWR2 also ramped up production of the POWRBANK MAX, a 250kVA+ battery energy storage solution engineered for large-scale applications in industries including but not limited to construction, mining, and chemical refining.Industry LeadershipPOWR2 successfully launched a podcast, Leading the Charge, where industry leaders and experts discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the renewable energy sector. The podcast has quickly become a valuable resource for industry professionals, offering unique insights into the promising future of clean energy solutions.Fuel Efficiency and Environmental ImpactPOWR2's commitment to sustainability remains at the core of its operations. Since launching in 2018, POWRBANKs have helped save over 724 million pounds of CO2 emissions by eliminating the need to burn over 32 million gallons of diesel fuel. This milestone underscores POWR2's dedication to providing energy solutions that help companies lower fuel usage, increase efficiency, and reduce negative environmental impact.ABOUT POWR2POWR2 is a leading manufacturer of clean portable power solutions that help businesses meet their energy efficiency and sustainability goals. Innovative solutions from POWR2 drive profitability and sustainability with cutting-edge battery energy storage system technology. POWR2 is headquartered in Bethel, CT with distribution worldwide.Visit POWR2 or join the conversation on our LinkedIn page, and let's simplify sustainability.

