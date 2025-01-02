Musk Urges Release Of British Far-Right Figurehead
Date
1/2/2025 10:02:58 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
London: Elon Musk on Thursday called for the release from prison of Tommy Robinson, one of Britain's best known far-right agitators, in the US tech billionaire's latest intervention in UK events.
In a flurry of messages on his X platform, Musk also renewed his criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, highlighting that his time as the country's top prosecutor coincided with a child grooming scandal emerging.
It comes after Musk, the world's richest man and key ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, faced recent criticism over his support for Germany's far-right AfD party.
Concerns have also emerged in Britain over claims that Musk is set to donate tens of millions of pounds to the upstart hard-right Reform UK party.
Musk has been highly critical of Starmer, including during anti-immigration riots that rocked English and Northern Irish cities last year.
In his overnight X posts, Musk claimed that Robinson was in "solitary confinement prison for telling the truth" and that "he should be freed".
His posts swiftly garnered huge support from far-right figures, including Dutch politician Geert Wilders, as well as some right-wing YouTube channels.
Robinson, a one-time football hooligan who boasts a string of UK criminal convictions, is serving an 18-month jail term for repeated contempt of court breaches.
He has amassed a big online following after years spearheading a vehemently anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant movement.
Accused of helping fuel last summer's riots, Robinson was jailed in October after he admitted committing contempt of court over a long-running libel case involving a Syrian refugee.
MENAFN02012025000063011010ID1109049526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.