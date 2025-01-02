Texas Capital Appoints Aimee Williams-Ramey To Serve As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital, today announced the appointment of Aimee Williams-Ramey as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective immediately. Williams-Ramey now reports directly to Texas Capital's President & Chief Executive Officer Rob C. Holmes and serves as a member of the firm's Operating Committee.

Williams-Ramey joined Texas Capital in May 2024 as Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary, bringing more than 25 years of experience across legal, corporate governance, human resources, ethics and compliance, regulatory matters, communications and operations to the firm. In her new role as CHRO, Williams-Ramey will lead the firm's human capital strategy, including talent acquisition and development, compensation, benefits and employee engagement, as part of Texas Capital's commitment to cultivating world-class talent and fostering a high-performance culture.

“Texas Capital is committed to investing in and developing top talent, and Aimee is a prime example of the value this commitment brings to our people,” said Holmes.“With her extensive background, including human resources, corporate governance and operational strategy, Aimee is poised to continue driving meaningful growth for our employees across our markets.”

Prior to Texas Capital, Williams-Ramey served as Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, President of International Operations and Interim Head of Human Resources at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, where she oversaw human resources for more than 25,000 employees and played a pivotal role in shaping the organization's strategy and culture. She has also served in executive leadership roles at Sabre Corporation, as its General Counsel and member of the executive leadership team, and FINRA, as its regional Chief Counsel, where she guided both organizations through significant transformations.

“As an employer of choice, Texas Capital has attracted the best and brightest professionals across all areas of financial services,” said Williams-Ramey.“I consider it a great privilege to work alongside such a dedicated team to continue strengthening our culture, investing in our people and positioning the firm for continued success.”

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit .

