Lorena De Leon, DPA, MBA Graduates From Leadership Maryland's Executive Program

EASTON, MD, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Leadership Maryland announced today that Lorena de Leon, DPA, MBA, Sr. Director of Population Health and SDoH at Maryland Physicians Care (MPC), has completed the Executive Program, a professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders. Leadership Maryland honored Dr. de Leon, and the entire Executive Program Class of 2024 at its 31st graduation ceremony held December 3 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. Dr. de Leon is now a member of Leadership Maryland's powerful alumni network, consisting of more than 1,500 esteemed leaders from all over the state.

Dr. de Leon was one of 51 individuals chosen by a committee to complete the eight-month hands-on learning program. The class participated in an orientation and closing retreat that bookended five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland's five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland's business, government, education, and non-profit communities served as panelists and guest speakers.

“On behalf of our staff, board, and membership, I congratulate the Executive Program Class of 2024 on completing the program and joining our alumni family,” said David Fike '16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland.“Each class year brings its own unique lessons, and I am proud to have witnessed the ways the Class of 2024 embraced each one on their journey to become a force for positive change in their organizations, communities, and state.”

“Dr. de Leon found the Leadership Maryland program very beneficial and gave her deep insight into many aspects of the regions and organizations that make Maryland great," said Jason Rottman, President and CEO, Maryland Physicians Care. "MPC is very proud of Dr. de Leon and the work she is doing to improve the overall health of Maryland residents. The knowledge she gained from this program will benefit that mission.”

The Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland's most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.

For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd , call 410-841-2101 or email ....

ABOUT

Leadership Maryland

Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders. Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland's Executive Program selects as many as 52 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland's public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state's most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland's Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of the state's rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers. With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change. To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.

Maryland Physicians Care

Maryland Physicians Care (MPC), headquartered in Linthicum Heights, Md., provides free, quality healthcare services to Maryland's HealthChoice enrollees by extending the full benefits of Medicaid through a comprehensive network of medical providers. MPC was founded in 1996 and is owned by Ascension Saint Agnes, Holy Cross Health, Meritus Health, and UPMC Western Maryland. MPC believes in helping its members make good decisions about their health through free, quality healthcare services. Those interested in enrolling with MPC must be qualifying members of HealthChoice, a program of the Maryland Department of Health. Learn more about MPC by visiting mpcMedicaid. Enroll with MPC at mpcmedicaid/enroll.

