Battlefield Situation Most Challenging In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Axes - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The most difficult situation on the front is now in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions. In the Kursk combat zone, Ukrainian units each day repel over 30 Russian attacks.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today (...) I head a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the situation on the front and in the areas of the Kursk raid. Each day, both December 31 and January 1, there were constant Russian assaults in Donetsk region. Most of them over the past day – in the Pokrovsk axis, Kurakhove axis, fierce fighting in the Lyman and Vremivka directions. We discussed the defense of Kherson region separately. In Kursk region, our units continue to defend their positions amid over 30 Russian attacks every day," Zelensky said.

He thanked all units that engage the Russian army, depleting the enemy force.

"Speaking of the latest battles these days, I'd like to praise the 24th and 100th separate mechanized brigades, which repelled one of the very brutal Russian assaults on New Year's Eve, as well as the 59th separate motorized infantry and 68th separate chasseur brigades, which are defending Pokrovsk, the 79th brigade of the Airborne Assault Troops, which is performing extremely actively. Great job, soldiers! Thank you all!" said the President.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff, 140 combat clashes took place over the past day, 38 of which were reported in the Pokrovsk direction.