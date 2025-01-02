Beyond Llms: Pattern Introduces Patternde™: The First Online Pattern Discovery Engine™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Influencer launch of testing of Company's revolutionary proprietary pattern discovery technology, transforming investigation, analysis, and modeling for high-dimensional tabular data into intuitive and transparent process at scale



REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”) today announced the beta-testing launch of its revolutionary proprietary pattern discovery technology, PatternDETM. This innovative tool empowers users in both and academia to uncover complex informational relationships across diverse applications and is designed to transform the investigation, analysis, and modeling of high-dimensional tabular data into an intuitive, transparent, scalable process.

A Proven Track Record in Actionable Insights

The PatternDE platform is built upon a foundation of Pattern's proprietary in-house tools that have been successfully deployed in the analysis of extremely challenging, high-dimensional datasets with Pattern customers for several years. These tools have already delivered impactful results across multiple scientific and industrial domains, including:



22 pipelines in new drugs and diagnostics for the world's top five cancers.

ProSpectralTM, providing non-invasive, real-time testing for disease in saliva, with 98.8% balanced accuracy.

Powered by PatternTM commercial and clinical advances in enhanced detection of breast cancer in lacrimal proteins; clinical conjunctivitis surgical decisions; detection of juvenile pneumonia type by x-ray, pancreatic and liver cancer therapeutics; and more.

A novel new target and novel molecular drug, paired with novel new marker for under-45 colorectal cancer detection and treatment. TrueXAITM products, using XAI to make additional new discoveries in aerospace manufacturing quality control, new materials discovery for solar cell and hypersonic skin applications, and more.



Scalability Meets Expertise

Pattern DE brings the Company's world class industry leading pattern discovery tools directly and scalably to stakeholders in industry and academia. Subject matter experts within organizations can now leverage the unique Pattern platform to analyze their own data, applying their specialized knowledge to discover critical insights. By removing bottlenecks and empowering stakeholders, PatternDE enables making major pattern discoveries that are trustworthy and transparent.

Path to Market

With the initial version of the platform's functionality already complete, PatternDE is gearing up for broader accessibility:



Academic Customers: Following Influencer testing worldwide, PatternDE will be made available to leading academic institutions in early 2025, providing researchers with a cutting-edge tool for making pattern discoveries. Industry Customers: Soon thereafter, Pattern DE will be available for industry partners, providing access to high-value, explainable discoveries.

Mark Anderson, Pattern Chair and CEO, commented,“We are leveraging our technology and bringing these world-class tools to a global customer base, with the goal of driving targeted innovations not only in healthcare and oncology, but in a much larger and unconstrained list of sectors. The proprietary pattern discovery tools that underlie PatternDE were designed to facilitate the methodological, reproducible, and transparent investigation, analysis, and modeling of tabular data and reveal complex informational relationships. As we advance, we expect that PatternDE will bridge the gap between Pattern's world-class pattern discovery technology and subject matter professionals across many industries. Our hope is that this powerful combination will drive innovation and deliver unparalleled insights for all users of the platform.”

Anderson concluded,“Pattern is now a proven pioneer in finding novel patterns in complex data that cannot be discovered using LLMs, GPT/GAI, or other techniques or tools. While the speed of AI innovation is accelerating, radically transforming what is possible, Pattern is now optimally positioned to leverage our Pattern Discovery EngineTM (PDE) to provide a platform for trustworthy, transparent computing. Since its founding, Pattern has been on a strategic path which replaces quantity with quality, providing complete explainability and major, not incremental, scientific discoveries and business solutions. Now it's time to help data scientists move beyond LLMs and GPT/GAI, into the world of major new pattern discoveries.“

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in industry, business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very-high-order data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics in cancer, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, and energy services. .

CONTACT: Laura Guerrant-Oiye (808) 960-2642 – ...

The foregoing contains statements about Pattern Computer's future that are not statements of historical fact. These statements are“forward looking statements” for purposes of applicable securities laws and are based on current information and/or management's good faith belief as to future events. The words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“should,”“could,”“will,” and similar expressions signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties, which change over time, and actual performance could differ materially from that anticipated by any forward-looking statements. Pattern Computer undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Copyright © 2025 Pattern Computer Inc. All Rights Reserved. Pattern Computer, Inc., Pattern Discovery Engine, PatternBio, TrueXAI, and ProSpectral are trademarks of Pattern Computer Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.