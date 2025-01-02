Discover Inland Empire Partners With Guidegeek To Launch New AI Travel Genius, 'Joshua'

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "The Inland Empire is really having a moment right now - it's one of those underrated gems that more and more travelers are starting to discover," says Matador CEO Ross Borden. "From epic stargazing at Joshua Tree to world-class wineries and Route 66, the region offers such a cool mix of outdoor adventure and laid-back California culture, with a growing focus on wellness and sustainability. Joshua makes it easy for travelers to find their perfect experience, whether they're into off-roading, glamping or just looking to relax and explore."

Travelers can prompt Joshua to plan a full itinerary or answer specific questions about outdoor activities, local restaurants, historical landmarks and more. The personalized, real-time responses are generated by AI trained on extensive data from DiscoverIE , coupled with over 1,000 integrations for travel information from GuideGeek's award-winning technology .

"As soon as it launched, we noticed people using Joshua for general information - questions like, 'What are the must-see attractions in San Bernardino?' - but then exploring deeper and finding hidden gems like glamping sites or boutique hotels," says Freddy Bi, CEO and president of Discover Inland Empire. "Joshua knows every inch of our stretch of Route 66 and is the perfect companion for an EV road trip, no matter which of the 59 cities and towns in the region you decide to explore."

By adopting this technology, Discover Inland Empire joins the ranks of other destination marketing organizations (DMOs or tourism boards) around the world, including those in Aruba, Greece and Reno/Lake Tahoe, further elevating the Inland Empire's appeal to modern travelers. The launch of Joshua marks a key initiative to position the region as a standout destination in Southern California. To access the AI genius, travelers can use WhatsApp or visit DiscoverIE and click the chat icon in the bottom right corner.

Established in 1988, Discover Inland Empire is the official destination marketing organization for California's San Bernardino County and Riverside County, the most diverse destination in the United States. It is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit global marketing organization dedicated to promoting overnight stays to the international and large-scale event sectors which will create a sustainable tourism economy within the Inland Empire. Discover Inland Empire is recognized by the State as the destination marketing organization for the Inland Empire region. More information is available at . Follow @nowDiscoverIE on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and creator of the free AI travel genius GuideGeek. With more than 16 million followers across social media, Matador has become a leading travel brand through its production of article features, city guides, creator-first content and original videos. Matador is the top-ranking travel brand on TikTok and its videos are viewed more than 140 million times per month. It has content distribution deals with American Airlines, Hearst Media and GSTV, and works with brands like Ford, REI, Samsung, YETI, Southwest Airlines, Visit California and Microsoft. matadornetwork .

