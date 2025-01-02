EMIRATES PALACE MANDARIN ORIENTAL, ABU DHABI BRINGS GLOBALLY ACCLAIMED WELLNESS EXPERTS TO THE CAPITAL

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 2 January 2025: As part of its annual winter wellness series, the Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi will be welcoming two world-class masters for exclusive week-long residencies. From Reiki healing to mental coaching, guests can experience private sessions with Gyde von Wlassack and Shaylini beginning this January until February 2025.



Gyde von Wlassack

From 5 to 10 January, Gyde von Wlassack will lead one-on-one healing sessions that incorporate traditional practices such as meditation and osteopathy, as well as modern Western therapies. With a career spanning over 25 years, her holistic view of health looks at harmonising mind and body.



The ‘Full Body Reflexology’ treatment is customised to each individual’s needs, applying different amount of pressure, whilst ‘Myoreflexology’ provides deep lasting relief by incorporating ancient Chinese medicine. To improve joint function, ‘Osteopathy’ is the perfect option to promote the body’s natural healing.



Incorporating the study of movement, her personalised ‘Coaching Session with Kinesiology’ targets different muscles to identify strengths and weaknesses. Guests can also experience von Wlassack’s ‘Vietnamese Facial Reflexology and Counterstrain Therapy’ which concentrates on the face to relax the nervous system and allows energy to flow freely. All treatments are priced at AED 1,285 for 60 minutes, AED 1,470 for 75 minutes or AED 1,660 for 90 minutes per person.



Shaylini

A gifted Reiki master and intuitive energy healer, London-based Shaylini helps people release emotional, mental and physical pain. At the Palace from 9 to 17 February, guests can experience profound healing and renewal thanks to four exclusive, guided treatments.



Beginning with ‘Deeply Intuitive Reiki Healing,’ Shaylini promotes deep relaxation and spiritual balance. Her ‘Chakra Balancing’ treatment harnesses vibrations to restore life energy and optimal flow through the body. Both sessions are priced at AED 950 for 60 minutes or AED 1,300 for 90 minutes per person.



To return individuals to an inner state of serenity and wholeness, the ‘Deep Emotional Healing’ session is priced at AED 1,180 for 60 minutes or AED 1,500 for 90 minutes per person. Guests can also foster calm and connect to higher energy fields thanks to ‘Guided Healing Meditations’ – which last 40 minutes and are available on a one-to-one basis for AED 750 or AED 450 per person for groups of two or more.





