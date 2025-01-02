Intercare And Kimberly-Clark Forge Strategic Partnership To Transform Hygiene Standards Across UAE, Qatar, And Oman

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intercare and Kimberly-Clark Partnership

- Balaji Raman, CEO, Intercare GroupSHARJAH, SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Intercare Limited, a leading provider of hygiene and cleaning solutions in the Middle East, today announced a landmark strategic partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional, a global leader in hygiene products and workplace solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize hygiene standards across the UAE, Qatar, and Oman markets.The partnership combines Intercare's deep-rooted regional expertise and distribution network with Kimberly-Clark's world-renowned product portfolio,which includes trusted brands such as Kleenex®, Scott®, WypAll®, KimtechTM. This alliance will provide businesses and institutions across the region access to premium hygiene solutions that meet the highest international standards.The collaboration will introduce Kimberly-Clark's comprehensive range of professional hygiene solutions, including:.Air Care.Washroom Solutions.Hand Towels and Toilet Tissue Systems.Personal Wiping Solutions.Professional Wiping Solutions.Scientific and Cleanroom Products.Skin Care SolutionsAbout Intercare:Established in 1969 in the Levant region, Intercare has emerged as a pioneering force in the GCC market, delivering innovative solutions across multiple sectors for over five decades. With advanced manufacturing facilities in the UAE and Egypt, the company excels in producing and supplying washroom hygiene products, household and industrial cleaning chemicals , floorcare equipment, waste care solutions, institutional & laundry solutions , building materials, interiors, and powder coating solutions. Serving diverse industries including healthcare, hospitality, education, federal bodies, facility management, construction, infrastructure, retail, and waste management, Intercare represents leading global brands while maintaining exceptional quality standards. With 50 years of innovation and sustainable practices, the company remains steadfast in pioneering innovations and leading the way towards a sustainable future for generations to come.About Kimberly-Clark:Established in 1872, is dedicated to improving health, hygiene, and well-being with globally recognized brands like Huggies®, Kleenex®, Scott®, and Kotex®. With a presence in over 175 countries, the company focuses on sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility, aiming to reduce environmental impact and support communities. Their core values include care, collaboration, accountability, and innovation, driving their mission to make essential products accessible worldwide.For Further InformationPlease contact:Sharjah - +971554625032 / ...Abu Dhabi - +971506321970 / ...

