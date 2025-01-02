Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Announces Creation Of Totalenergies And Vantage Joint Venture Entity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage International Ltd. (the“Company”) announces the creation of the JV entity with TotalEnergies, TEVA Ship Charter LLC (“TEVA”) in line with the MOU terms described in previous announcements. Subsequent to the completion of the current Tungsten Explorer contract in Congo, TEVA will acquire the Tungsten Explorer from Vantage subject to customary sale and purchase conditions precedent. TotalEnergies, Vantage and TEVA have executed all definitive agreements in support of the rig and joint venture management including a sale and purchase agreement by which TEVA will acquire the rig and a management agreement pursuant to which Vantage will operate the Tungsten Explorer for a ten year term with the option to extend for an additional five years.

Ihab Toma, CEO of Vantage Drilling, commented:“We are proud to partner with TotalEnergies in this joint venture, marking a significant milestone for both companies. The creation of TEVA and the execution of all definitive agreements reinforce our shared commitment to value creation through collaboration and creative business models in offshore drilling. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to ensure the long-term success of this partnership.”

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's website,

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

VDI - Current Report - TTE and Vantage JV

CONTACT: Contact Info: Rafael Blattner Chief Financial Officer Vantage Drilling International Ltd. +971 4 449 34 28