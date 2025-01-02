Kuwaiti Info. Min. Issues Obituary Over Actor Abdulaziz Al-Haddad's Death
KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information issued an obituary over the death of renouned Kuwaiti actor and director Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, who passed away earlier on Thursday.
In a press statement, the ministry conveyed the deepest condolences of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to Al-Haddad's family.
Actor Al-Haddad had prominent work in the media field in Kuwait and the Arab World, both on telivision and radio. (end)
