Kuwaiti Info. Min. Issues Obituary Over Actor Abdulaziz Al-Haddad's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Information issued an obituary over the death of renouned Kuwaiti and director Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, who passed away earlier on Thursday.

In a press statement, the ministry conveyed the deepest condolences of the of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to Al-Haddad's family.

Actor Al-Haddad had prominent work in the field in Kuwait and the Arab World, both on telivision and radio. (end)

shd







MENAFN02012025000071011013ID1109048717