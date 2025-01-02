BMX Bikes Market Report 2024-2028: Online Sales Surge, New Product Launches, Customized BMX Bikes Fueling Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "BMX Bikes 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The BMX bikes market is forecasted to grow by USD 67.5 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period

This study identifies the rising prominence of sales as one of the prime reasons driving the BMX bikes market growth during the next few years. Also, modification of BMX bikes with new components and new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market. The market is driven by increasing number of BMX sports events, rising number of active BMX tracks across the world, and growing adoption of BMX biking as an outdoor recreational activity.

The report on the BMX bikes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading BMX bikes market vendors that include Alta Cycling Group, CHASE Bicycles, CULT, Cycling Sports Group LLC, deepAutum GmbH and Co. KG, Dynacraft BSC Inc., Eastern Bikes, Elite BMX Co., Fitbikeco., FLYBIKES S.L., Haro Bikes, Hyper Bicycles Inc., Kink BMX, Royalbaby Cycle Beijing Co. Ltd., Stolen Brand, Stomp Distribution Ltd., Subrosa, Tall Order BMX, United Bike Co., and WeThePeople Bike Co.

Also, the BMX bikes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global BMX Bikes Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Application segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Sports - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Fitness - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market opportunities/restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis

11.1 Companies profiled

11.2 Market positioning of companies

