War Update: 140 Combat Clashes Reported On Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January

1, a total of 140 combat engagements took place at the front, 38 of which were in the Pokrovsk sector.

This information was shared by Dmytro Hutsuliak, Spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, during a TV broadcast.

“Over the past day, Russian terrorists launched one missile strike and 49 airstrikes, deploying seven missiles and dropping 79 guided aerial bombs on the Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, they conducted over 4,100 artillery strikes, including 204 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed over 1,970 kamikaze drones,” the Spokesperson said.

According to him, in the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Lozova, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , 16 enemy attacks occurred near Novoserhiivka, Tverdokhlibove, Kopanky, Makiivka, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Torske, Terny, and the Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siversk secto r, the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions near Serebrianka.

47, 24

In the Kramatorsk sector , 14 engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector , supported by aviation, the enemy carried out seven attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and towards Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 assaults in areas near Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Solone, Kotlyne, Pishchane, Pokrovsk, Novoielyzavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novoolenivka, Shevchenko, Dachenske, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian forces pushed back 26 enemy attacks near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector , 19 enemy offensives targeted the Ukrainian positions near Dachne, Kostiantynopil, Yantarne, Novosilka, Rozlyv, and Novyi Komar.

In the Orikhiv sector , despite heavy use of Russian bombing aviation, the Ukrainian forces repelled an attack near Novoandriivka.

on

In the Prydniprovske sector , the Russian invaders launched two unsuccessful assaults near Zabych Island.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks.

Also, along the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the Russian forces continued artillery and airstrikes targeting Ukrainian settlements from within Russian territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat casualties of the Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to January 2, 2025 reached an estimated 792,170, including 1,370 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.