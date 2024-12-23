New Crypto Casino Platform Winna Secures $15 Million In Seed Funding

(MENAFN- Chainwire) San Jose, Costa Rica, December 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Winna.com , a crypto-focused casino gaming launched in the summer of 2024, has successfully raised $15 million in a seed funding round, as first reported by Crunchbase .

The will support in enhancing its product offerings and accelerating its growth. The platform already boasts a thriving community of over 10,000 active players, signaling strong early traction in the competitive online gambling space.

Transforming Online Gambling Through Crypto

Winna currently features a range of provably fair crypto games, including Mines, Plinko, Roulette, Blackjack, Keno, and Dice. Martens revealed plans to leverage the recent funding to expand their portfolio, particularly in player versus player (PvP) games.

Diverse Offerings for Every Player

In addition to its original crypto games, offers over 4,000 slots, live casino games, and game shows from leading providers such as Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, Evolution, and more. The platform also operates a crypto-first sportsbook , featuring live coverage of over 10,000 events across 100+ tournaments, including major leagues like the NFL, NBA, UFC, MLB, and the Premier League.

Building Trust and Speed in Online Gambling







VIP Excellence and Industry-Leading Rewards

team includes four VIP hosts with extensive experience in physical gaming establishments like MGM in Las Vegas.

A Vision for the Future

With its innovative approach, commitment to fairness, and focus on user satisfaction, aims to contribute meaningfully to the crypto gambling industry.

About

Launched in the summer of 2024,