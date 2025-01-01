Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces The Sale Of Jewel Paradise Cove

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with a third party to sell the Jewel Paradise Cove resort for a total consideration of $28.5 million in cash.
The sale of the resort is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this sale will be completed. The Company expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2025.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in
Mexico,
Jamaica
and the
Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara,
Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit
.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions generally identify forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Playa's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 22, 2024, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at
Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in Playa's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions
or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release,
except as
required
by
applicable
law.
You
should not
place
undue reliance
on
any
forward-looking
statements,
which are based only on information currently available to us (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).
For additional information visit
href="" rel="nofollow" playaresort .
SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN01012025003732001241ID1109047466
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.