Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. Announces The Sale Of Jewel Paradise Cove

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA ) (the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with a third party to sell the Jewel Paradise Cove resort for a total consideration of $28.5 million in cash.

The sale of the resort is subject to customary closing conditions, and the Company offers no assurances that this sale will be completed. The Company expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2025.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., through its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PLYA , "Playa"), is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in

Mexico,

Jamaica

and the

Dominican Republic. Playa currently owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 24 resorts (8,627 rooms) under the following brands: Hyatt Zilara,

Hyatt Ziva, Hilton All-Inclusive, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Wyndham Alltra, Seadust, Kimpton, Jewel Resorts and The Luxury Collection. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best-in-class experience and exceptional value to guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. For more information, please visit

.

