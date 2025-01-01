عربي


Graphlit Unveils Agent Tools Library To Streamline Unstructured Data Ingestion And AI Agent Workflows


1/1/2025 9:25:20 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Empowering AI teams with seamless integration, rapid prototyping, and robust data handling through a serverless, RAG-as-a-Service platform.

SEATTLE, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Graphlit, an AI software provider, today introduced the
Graphlit Agent Tools Library , now live on GitHub (github/graphlit/graphlit-tools-python). This new toolkit builds on Graphlit's RAG-as-a-Service platform capabilities, enabling developers to rapidly build AI agents that streamline data handling and LLM-driven workflows. By eliminating infrastructure complexities, Graphlit continues to position itself as a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to harness large language models (LLMs) and unstructured data at scale.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Graphlit Agent Tools Library as a way to streamline the development of agent-driven AI applications,"
said
Kirk Marple , CEO of Graphlit.
"By automating data ingestion, simplifying LLM integrations, and providing a rich set of ready-to-use tools, we're enabling teams to turn unstructured data into high-impact AI-agent workflows faster than ever before."

Key Features and Benefits

  • Multi-Agent Orchestration
    Built-in CrewAI integration offers a streamlined path to multi-agent collaboration without heavy coding.
  • Extensive Data Connectivity
    Ingest data from Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, SharePoint, Notion, Intercom, Zendesk, Slack, Teams, GitHub, Jira, Linear, and more, ensuring seamless integration of diverse sources into agentic workflows.
  • Robust RAG Tools
    Offers built-in capabilities for PDF OCR, content chunking, vector embeddings, and RAG conversation history in a single library of agent tools.
  • Multi-Model Compatibility
    Integrates with top LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Google AI, Groq, Mistral, etc.) for context-rich, near-real-time decision-making.
  • Multimodal Data Support
    Ingest and process diverse data types-including text, audio, video, and images-with automatic transcription and image embeddings for deeper AI insights.
  • Azure-Native Security
    Inherits enterprise-grade encryption, auto-scaling via Azure Functions, and compliance readiness (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA) from Microsoft Azure, ensuring robust governance for sensitive data at scale.

Use Cases & Differentiators

  • Ease of Development, Production-Ready
    Quickly gain insights from web-based data, PDFs, audio recordings, videos, or images using batteries-included RAG tools and LLM integrations.
  • Customizable Workflows
    Ideal for competitor research, content generation, customer support, or code-related tasks-connect Slack, Intercom, or GitHub issues for targeted analysis.

Roadmap Highlights

  • User Memories
    Forthcoming support for both textual and graph-based "user memories," enhancing contextual understanding over multiple agent interactions. Planned for release in January 2025.
  • Expanded Agent Authentication
    Hosted integrations with Microsoft, Google, and others to simplify credential storage and secure access at scale. Planned for release in Q1 2025.
  • Future Agent Framework Integrations
    Support for additional frameworks such as LangGraph and AutoGen, enabling even greater flexibility for orchestrating multi-agent systems.

Explore
Graphlit Today

The
Graphlit Agent Tools Library
is now available on GitHub (github/graphlit/graphlit-tools-python). To explore Graphlit's serverless, RAG-as-a-Service platform at no cost, or to schedule a personalized demo, visit
graphlit . Read more about building with agent tools on our blog (graphlit/blog/build-crewai-agents-with-graphlit-agent-tools ).

About
Graphlit

Unstruk Data, the developer of the Graphlit Platform , is a Seattle-based AI software company focused on simplifying the creation of intelligent applications and agents using unstructured data. As a serverless, batteries-included, RAG-as-a-Service platform on Azure, Graphlit manages data ingestion, vector embeddings, and LLM flows-allowing teams to build advanced AI solutions without the burden of complex data infrastructure. Follow us on X at @graphlit . Visit us at graphlit .

SOURCE Unstruk Data Inc.

PR Newswire

