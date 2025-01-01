Graphlit Unveils Agent Tools Library To Streamline Unstructured Data Ingestion And AI Agent Workflows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Empowering AI teams with seamless integration, rapid prototyping, and robust data handling through a serverless, RAG-as-a-Service platform.

Graphlit, an AI software provider, today introduced the

Graphlit Agent Tools Library , now live on GitHub (github/graphlit/graphlit-tools-python). This new toolkit builds on Graphlit's RAG-as-a-Service capabilities, enabling developers to rapidly build AI agents that streamline data handling and LLM-driven workflows. By eliminating infrastructure complexities, Graphlit continues to position itself as a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to harness large language models (LLMs) and unstructured data at scale.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Graphlit Agent Tools Library as a way to streamline the development of agent-driven AI applications,"

said

Kirk Marple , CEO of Graphlit.

"By automating data ingestion, simplifying LLM integrations, and providing a rich set of ready-to-use tools, we're enabling teams to turn unstructured data into high-impact AI-agent workflows faster than ever before."

Key Features and Benefits



Multi-Agent Orchestration

Built-in CrewAI integration offers a streamlined path to multi-agent collaboration without heavy coding.

Extensive Data Connectivity

Ingest data from Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, SharePoint, Notion, Intercom, Zendesk, Slack, Teams, GitHub, Jira, Linear, and more, ensuring seamless integration of diverse sources into agentic workflows.

Robust RAG Tools

Offers built-in capabilities for PDF OCR, content chunking, vector embeddings, and RAG conversation history in a single library of agent tools.

Multi-Model Compatibility

Integrates with top LLMs (OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Google AI, Groq, Mistral, etc.) for context-rich, near-real-time decision-making.

Multimodal Data Support

Ingest and process diverse data types-including text, audio, video, and images-with automatic transcription and image embeddings for deeper AI insights. Azure-Native Security

Inherits enterprise-grade encryption, auto-scaling via Azure Functions, and compliance readiness (SOC 2, GDPR, HIPAA) from Microsoft Azure, ensuring robust governance for sensitive data at scale.

Use Cases & Differentiators



Ease of Development, Production-Ready

Quickly gain insights from web-based data, PDFs, audio recordings, videos, or images using batteries-included RAG tools and LLM integrations. Customizable Workflows

Ideal for competitor research, content generation, customer support, or code-related tasks-connect Slack, Intercom, or GitHub issues for targeted analysis.

Roadmap Highlights



User Memories

Forthcoming support for both textual and graph-based "user memories," enhancing contextual understanding over multiple agent interactions. Planned for release in January 2025.

Expanded Agent Authentication

Hosted integrations with Microsoft, Google, and others to simplify credential storage and secure access at scale. Planned for release in Q1 2025. Future Agent Framework Integrations

Support for additional frameworks such as LangGraph and AutoGen, enabling even greater flexibility for orchestrating multi-agent systems.

Explore

Graphlit Today

The

Graphlit Agent Tools Library

is now available on GitHub (github/graphlit/graphlit-tools-python). To explore Graphlit's serverless, RAG-as-a-Service platform at no cost, or to schedule a personalized demo, visit

graphlit . Read more about building with agent tools on our blog (graphlit/blog/build-crewai-agents-with-graphlit-agent-tools ).

About

Graphlit

Unstruk Data, the developer of the Graphlit Platform , is a Seattle-based AI software company focused on simplifying the creation of intelligent applications and agents using unstructured data. As a serverless, batteries-included, RAG-as-a-Service platform on Azure, Graphlit manages data ingestion, vector embeddings, and LLM flows-allowing teams to build advanced AI solutions without the burden of complex data infrastructure. Follow us on X at @graphlit . Visit us at graphlit .

