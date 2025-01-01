Rogers-O'brien Construction Celebrates 55 Years Of Innovation, Impact, And Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Rogers-O'Brien's diverse portfolio highlights its ability to shape skylines , support healthcare advancements , build higher education institutions , deliver K-12 , develop multifamily , and create spaces that enhance public infrastructure and communities . Every project reflects Rogers-O'Brien's unwavering commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success.

"Marking 55 years is an incredible milestone for Rogers-O'Brien," said Justin McAfee , President and CEO of Rogers-O'Brien Construction. "As a third-generation leader, it's humbling to reflect on our journey, the legacy we've built, and the relationships that brought us here. This anniversary celebrates not just our past, but the bold ideas and teamwork that will drive us forward. Thank you to everyone who's been part of this remarkable journey."

Looking ahead, Rogers-O'Brien remains focused on leveraging cutting-edge technology , sustainable construction practices , and its proven ability to deliver projects on time and on budget . With a reputation for excellence and a commitment to collaboration, Rogers-O'Brien will continue to transform Texas' landscapes and leave a lasting impact on the clients and communities it serves.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has over 50 years of experience in making clients successful. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas , and additional offices in Austin , Houston , Waco , and San Antonio , RO is a leading general contractor in Texas. Our expertise spans a wide range of industries and market sectors, including corporate office buildings , hospitals and healthcare facilities , multifamily housing , public infrastructure , worship centers , senior living communities , mission-critical data centers , higher education institutions , K-12 schools , industrial projects , science and technology labs , hospitality venues , retail spaces , and both renovations and new construction projects .

For more information, please visit r-o .

