(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January 2025, the BRICS coalition, representing over 40% of the world's population and 37% of global GDP, will undergo a historic expansion. Nine new nations-Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan-will join as partner countries, marking a significant shift in global economic dynamics.



Brazil, taking the helm of BRICS, aims to leverage this expansion to push for reforms in global governance and promote sustainable development. The country's presidency will focus on using local currencies for trade, sustainable finance, and addressing hunger and poverty.



This expansion reflects BRICS' ambition to redefine the rules of the geopolitical game, offering an alternative to Western-dominated economic models. The bloc's growth signifies a move towards a more multipolar and democratic global order, emphasizing diversified leadership and a plurality of ideas.





Brazil Leads BRICS into a New Era of Influence

BRICS expanded to ten countries in 2024. Iran, UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia joined Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Saudi Arabia participates in all meetings despite not signing the accession.



Brazil's leadership will also prioritize climate change, AI governance, and sustainable development, aligning with its role as host of COP30 in 2025. The integration of new members presents both opportunities and challenges, requiring effective coordination to maintain the bloc's influence and coherence.



The BRICS expansion is not just about numbers; it's about reshaping global economic power dynamics. By broadening its geographical and strategic reach, BRICS aims to consolidate its position on the international stage, offering a credible alternative to traditional economic alliances.



This historic growth of BRICS is a pivotal moment for global governance, highlighting the bloc's role as a representative of the Global South and its potential to drive a more inclusive global order.

MENAFN01012025007421016031ID1109047200