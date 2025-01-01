Pivotal Sewerage Projects Approved In 59Th Executive Committee Meeting Of National Mission For Clean Ganga

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The 59th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital, Director-General, NMCG, approved several critical projects dedicated to the conservation and rejuvenation of the Ganga River. These initiatives are aimed at promoting the cleanliness, sustainable development, and preservation of the environmental and cultural significance of the river.



The Executive Committee (EC) of NMCG has undertaken key initiatives to further strengthen the efforts for the rejuvenation and cleanliness of the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh. Projects worth ₹272 crores were approved for Chandauli and Manikpur. The project in Chandauli, with an estimated cost of ₹263 crores, is based on the hybrid annuity model and involves the construction of a 45 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant and other supporting structures. This initiative is designed to reinforce the river management system, with O&M ensured for the next 15 years. Additionally, a Faecal Sludge Management Project in Manikpur, Pratapgarh district, has been approved at a cost of ₹9 crores. This project includes the development of a 15 KLD capacity Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant and a 35 KW solar power plant, ensuring eco-friendly waste management solutions and effective operations for the next five years.



Taking a significant step toward river conservation in Buxar, Bihar, an ambitious project has been approved at a cost of ₹257 crores. Based on the DBOT model, this project goes beyond construction by ensuring a robust operation and maintenance system for the next 15 years. Under this initiative, a state-of-theart Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) with a capacity of 50 MLD and supporting structures will be constructed. A key aspect of this project is the construction of an additional 1 MLD capacity STP using a nature-based solution. Furthermore, the project includes the construction of three interception pumping stations and the development of an 8.68 km long sewer network, marking a significant stride toward creating modern and sustainable infrastructure in Buxar.



With the objective of accelerating river rejuvenation and sanitation management in West Bengal, several initiatives have been approved for Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality. As part of these efforts, an integrated septage treatment plant will be established in Uttarpara-Kotrung Municipality at a cost of ₹8 crore. This project involves the construction of a 22 KLD capacity faecal sludge treatment plant based on the DBOT model. Additionally, the project includes provisions for operation and maintenance over the next five years, ensuring its long-term effectiveness and sustainability.



The Sewerage projects collectively represent a major step toward achieving a pollution-free Ganga and advancing environmental protection efforts in the region. The projects approved during this meeting reinforce the NMCG's relentless commitment to achieving a cleaner and healthier Ganga River, while also addressing the broader goals of environmental protection and sustainable development. Through these initiatives, the mission continues to lay a strong foundation for effective river rejuvenation and enhanced sanitation management across multiple states.



The meeting was attended by Smt. Richa Mishra, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor, DoWR, RD&GR, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Shri Brijendra Swaroop, Executive Director (Projects), NMCG, Shri Nalin Srivastava, Deputy Director General, NMCG, Shri Anup Kumar Srivastava, ED (Technical); Shri SP Vashisht, ED (Admin); Shri Bhaskar Dasgupta, ED (Finance); Smt. Nandini Ghosh, Programme Director, West Bengal SPMG; Shri Yogesh Kumar Sagar, Managing Director, BUIDCO; and Shri Prabhas Kumar, Additional Project Director Uttar Pradesh SMCG.

