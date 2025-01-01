Russia Reports Loss Of Two Helicopters With Crews Over Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia announced the loss of two helicopters, along with their crews, over the Black Sea on December 31, 2024.

That's according to the Telegram Crimean Wind , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian Z-rats report the destruction of two helicopters with their crews over the Black Sea. Previously, [Ukraine's military intelligence agency] HUR confirmed the downing of only one helicopter by an unmanned naval drone," the report said.

Now, Russian military correspondents "are whining that they have not had such unnecessary losses since 2022."

The post also noted that the deaths of the helicopter pilots were confirmed in the village of Kacha, home to the Russian Black Sea Fleet's air base.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on December 31, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), for the first time in history, used a Magura V5 drone attack boat to destroy a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the Black Sea. A second helicopter was reportedly damaged but managed to return to its base.