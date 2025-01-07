Value Of ACC Certificates Of Origin Totals JD1.366B In 2024

The Amman Chamber of Commerce says on Monday that a total of 38,320 certificates were issued in 2024, compared with the previous year's total of 35,638, marking an increase of 7.5 per cent (File photo)

AMMAN - The value of certificates of origin issued by the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC) for the export of goods reached JD1.366 billion in 2024, down from JD1.432 billion in 2023.

According to ACC figures, a total of 38,320 certificates were issued in 2024, compared with the previous year's total of 35,638, marking an increase of 7.5 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Saudi Arabia accounted for the highest number of certificates, receiving 11,245, followed by the UAE with 4,111 certificates, while Iraq, Egypt and Switzerland received 2,795, 1,179 and 29 certificates, respectively.

In terms of export value, Iraq topped the list with JD691 million, followed by Saudi Arabia with JD113 million, Egypt with JD105 million, the UAE with JD82 million, and Switzerland with JD50 million.

By product category, re-exported foreign goods represented the largest share, totalling JD687 million, followed by industrial products at JD291 million, agricultural goods at JD188 million, and Arab-origin goods at JD91 million. The remainder was distributed across other categories.

Certificates of origin are "important" documents in international trade, as they verify the country of origin of goods for customs purposes and determine the applicable tariffs.

The ACC releases certificates of origin for local agricultural, livestock and natural resource products. It also issues these documents for non-Jordanian goods that are re-exported or purchased on the local market under certain conditions.

The chamber also issues certificates for Jordanian manufactured goods based on factory invoices certified by industrial chambers.