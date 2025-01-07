Jordan Condemns Publication Of Alleged Historical Maps By Israeli Official Accounts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) -- Jordan strongly condemned the publication of maps by official Israeli social accounts, which falsely claim historical territorial rights for Israel. These maps include parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as portions of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.This was accompanied by racist statements from Israel's far-right Finance Minister, who called for the annexation of the West and the establishment of settlements in Gaza.In a statement, spokesperson of the of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Sufian Al-Qudah, reaffirmed Jordan's unequivocal rejection of such policies and provocative statements.He stressed that these actions are a direct attempt to undermine the Palestinians' legitimate right to establish an independent and sovereign state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Additionally, he emphasized that such actions neither diminish Jordan's sovereignty nor alter the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.Al-Qudah further stated that these baseless claims, which are being promoted by extremists within the Israeli government, only fuel further violence and conflict.He described them as a clear violation of international law and norms, calling for a firm international response to condemn them and warn of their dangerous implications for regional security and stability.The spokesperson also called on the Israeli government to immediately cease these provocative actions and stop the reckless statements made by Israeli officials, which are only fueling tensions and contributing to the instability of the region, posing a direct threat to global peace and security.