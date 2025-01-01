Karol Bagh's Reality Check: Residents Complain Of Broken Roads, Garbage And Poor Drainage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been in power in the national capital for the past 10 years and often brags about its developmental record, also projecting the 'Delhi model' of growth as one of the best in the country. However, many residents in the Karol Bagh constituency are disappointed and unimpressed with its boast.

Rather, many residents complain about the poor civic amenities, including roads, sewers, poor hygiene and garbage dumps, and they hold the incumbent AAP dispensation accountable for all this.

An IANS team inspected the Karol Bagh constituency recently, ahead of the impending Assembly elections, and also took views of locals on the development of the area.

Many Karol Bagh residents, speaking to IANS, said that AAP made tall claims about the city's development and promised to build roads, fix the sewage system and also maintain a high-level of cleanliness and hygiene, but it has failed on all fronts.

Vishesh Ravi is the elected AAP legislator from Karol Bagh Assembly constituency, while Mahesh Khinchi is the AAP Councilor from Dev Nagar Ward 84.

During the inspection of the area, roads were seen with potholes while many sewers were open with gutter water spilling on the streets while many locations were littered with garbage.

Locals told IANS that the elected representatives are seen only during election season and vanish from the locality otherwise.

A local woman said that the AAP government promised free electricity but our power bills are still coming, the roads are broken.

She said that Delhi government keeps trumpeting about itself but on the ground, there is hardly any work.

There are many streets in the Karol Bagh area which have been in bad condition for last many years, sewage water is flowing on roads and people are also getting sick because of this but the city government has chosen to turn deaf all these years.

Another woman said that there is no cleanliness near the office of the local councilor also, who is the mayor of Delhi.

“The place is full of garbage, there is heavy mud, the drains are not cleaned,” she complained.

Many of them said that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised that the situation will change drastically if AAP wins the Municipal Corporation elections. Sadly, nothing changed even after two years of taking charge.