Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Ring In New Year 2025 With Hugs, Laughter And Fireworks Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Year 2025 : The Kapoor family ushered in 2025 with hugs, laughter and fireworks. The family shared warmth, love, and joy in an intimate New Year celebration. They shared a glimpse of it with the fan on Instagram.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor , were seen ringing in 2025 with a heartwarming family moment. In Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a touching of Ranbir and Alia.

Waiting in anticipation for the clock to strike midnight, the Kapoor household shared candid glimpses.

Caught on camera, all smiles, Ranbir, dressed in black, quickly ran towards his wife, Alia Bhatt , to share a tight hug. Alia, also clad in black, embraced Ranbir with a warm smile as they shared the magical moment.

Screengrab from Neetu Kapoor's story showing Ranbir hugging Alia.

The couple's joyous reaction was accompanied by the mesmerizing fireworks lighting the night sky.

Dressed in an adorable red frock, Raha looked on with delight at the night sky, adding to the evening's joy.

In an Instagram post, Neetu Kapoor shares a series of pictures with the caption“Happy 2025.”

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni , her husband, Bharat Sahni, and their daughter, Samara Sahni, shared the evening's joy. Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, also joined the festivities.

The family had coordinated their outfits for the occasion, with Neetu Kapoor looking chic in a black maxi dress, Riddhima and her family dressed in colour-coordinated attire, and Soni Razdan donning a striking red ensemble.

Previously, Raha captured the public's attention during the family's Christmas luncheon, where she charmed everyone by wishing them 'Merry Christmas' and blowing kisses to the paparazzi.

On the work front, Alia is busy filming her upcoming movie 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to be a notable addition to Yash Raj Films' acclaimed spy universe.

Ranbir, who was last seen in 'Animal' alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna, has the sequel, 'Animal Park '. Apart from this, Ranbir will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

