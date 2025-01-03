Syria's Interim Gov't Begins Talks To Integrate Rebel Factions

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Jan 4 (NNN-SANA) – Syria's interim defence ministry, yesterday, launched meetings with military leaders, to begin the process of incorporating various rebel factions into its command, local reported.

The move comes after the country's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, reached an agreement, last month, with rebel chiefs, to dissolve all armed groups and consolidate them under a unified Defence Ministry.

This development comes ahead of the planned Syrian National Conference, that is expected to take place in the early days of January.

Turkish broadcaster, A Haber, recently reported that the conference is expected to announce the dissolution of all armed factions, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, led by al-Sharaa, who played a key role in toppling the Assad government on Dec 8.

This will be the first pan-national conference, since the dramatic power change in the country.– NNN-SANA

