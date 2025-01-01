Saudia Joins 2034 FIFA Festivities With Onboard Surprises

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh :

Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, celebrated the Kingdom's historic achievement in securing the 2034 hosting rights with exclusive in-flight experiences across more than 30 flights, crafting a truly unforgettable journey for passengers.

In a groundbreaking initiative, Saudia captains made live announcements from the cockpit to share the thrilling news, creating an emotional and memorable moment for passengers, according to a press release issued on Tuesday, (Dec 31).

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, select flights featured vibrant green lighting, reflecting the colours of the Saudi flag, while in-flight entertainment displayed the flag alongside a stirring rendition of the iconic song“Fouq Ham Al-Sohib” by the legendary Saudi artist Mohammed Abdu, evoking national pride and unity.

As part of the festivities, guests, in some of the flights, received specially designed boarding passes, stickers, and mini Saudi flags, serving as lasting mementos of the momentous occasion.

Additionally, on a special flight from Jeddah to Dubai, guests were treated to an exclusive reward of a 34pc bonus in miles, further enriching the celebration and offering a special gesture of appreciation for being part of this historic milestone in Saudi Arabia's journey to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

