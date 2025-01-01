Zelensky: U.S. Can Help Ukraine Force Russia Into Just Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald is committed to and capable of ending Russian aggression.

The head of state said this in his New Year's greetings , Ukrinform reports.

"I have no doubt that the new American President is willing and capable of achieving peace and ending Putin's aggression. He understands that the first is impossible without the second. Because this is not a street fight where you have to calm down both sides. This is the full-scale aggression of a mad state against a civilized one. And I believe that we, together with the United States, are capable of exerting that force. Of compelling Russia into a just peace," Zelensky said.

Ukrainians have won every day of 2024 - Zelensky

He added that this means not forgetting or erasing everything Russia has done.

"Bucha, Olenivka, Avdiivka, all our destroyed towns and villages. This is why a truly just peace cannot be based on the principle of 'let's start with a clean slate.' Because the score is not 0:0. The score is thousands, thousands of Ukrainians whose lives Russia has stolen," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine