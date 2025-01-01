Zelensky Calls On Hungary, Slovakia Not To Be Afraid Of Ukraine In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary and Slovakia should not be afraid of Ukraine in Europe; instead, they should focus on ensuring that Russia has no place in Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made these remarks in his New Year's greetings , Ukrinform reports.

"I know the Hungarian and Slovak peoples are actually with us, with Ukraine, with Ukrainians, on the side of truth. The authorities of these countries should also acknowledge the truth. There is no need to be afraid of Ukraine being in Europe. We must do everything to prevent Russia from being in Europe. Its tanks, its missiles, and the evil it will surely spread further if Ukraine does not withstand," he said.

Zelensky also added: "If Russia shakes your hand today, it does not mean that tomorrow, it will not start killing you with the same hand. Because Russians are afraid of the free people."

"That is why it is so crucial today to support all peoples who defend freedom. Those who refuse to give it up in Chisinau. Those who are fighting for their future in Tbilisi. And I am sure that the day will come when we will all say: 'Long Live Belarus!'" Zelensky said.

On December 22, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow. Following the meeting, Fico accused Ukraine of unwillingness to extend Russian gas transit to Slovakia after January 1, when the current transit contract expires.

The European Commission confirmed that Europe is prepared for a potential halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine from January 1, 2025.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine