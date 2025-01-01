NBU Governor Forecasts $41B In Gold And Foreign Exchange Reserves For 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Pyshnyy, Governor of the National of Ukraine (NBU), has forecast that Ukraine's and foreign exchange reserves will reach $41 billion by the end of 2025.

Pyshnyy said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"I can say this: don't expect us to send the hryvnia into space. An important component of our currency stability is the fact that, according to our forecasts, and foreign exchange reserves will exceed $43 billion at the end of 2024 and stand at $41 billion at the end of 2025. Additionally, we now have significantly less uncertainty about the sources and formats of international assistance from partners next year. These factors give us every reason to say that we currently have enough elements in place to effectively ensure stability in the currency market," he said.

Pyshnyy noted that the inflation rate currently stands at 11% but emphasized that the central bank expects inflation to decline in the second half of 2025.

"An essential component of managing inflationary trends and maintaining controlled inflation dynamics will be the monetary policy of the National Bank. The NBU has increased the key policy rate to 13.5%, and given the relevant inflationary factors and trends, we will continue to act decisively with our monetary policy measures to ensure that inflation remains within controlled limits," he said.

Photo: Andriy Pyshnyy / Facebook