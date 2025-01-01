(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Learn how renowned Analyst, Columnist, Influencer helps companies get discovered

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Kagan has been working with and helping executives and companies raise their visibility for more than thirty-years. Helping them raise their profile to be seen and heard in the noisy and chaotic marketplace which makes it difficult to break through. In this release, see a partial client list and comment from clients and media.Today, new technologies like 5G, wireless , AI , Quantum, IoT and more are capturing the headlines. These offer a unique growth opportunity for companies, investors, workers and more.That is why every company needs to reach these people. The challenge is, today there are countless companies, and all are trying to be seen and heard.This has created a high level of noise and chaos which every company must learn to break-through, so they can be found.How do companies punch through the noise and be found? What is your PR strategy?Over thirty-years, Jeff Kagan has become a top-level and well-known Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer, Author and host of the“Jeff Kagan Interviews”, published on Twitter (x), LinkedIn and search engines like Google.Thoughts from clients, the media and industry players on Jeff Kagan:"Jeff Kagan became the single most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry" says Dick Martin, Executive Vice President of Public Relations at AT&T (retired) in his book "Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars""What man is key to press coverage of the telecommunications industry? What man's disappearance would bring telco reporting to a grinding halt? You never heard of Jeff Kagan? Well, obviously you don't read about the telecom industry. Because if you did, you'd have heard of him, all right." TheStreetAdWeek Magazine says Jeff Kagan is one of the most influential technology analysts in the America, and the highest ranked telecom industry analyst, in their Influencers Report.“Jeff Kagan is an absolute genius, and it would be a great idea to explore his social media pages. Follow him on Twitter and LinkedIn”. Engati.Jeff Kagan is one of the top ten most often quoted technology analysts out of 4,000 in the United States, and in fact worldwide. . . Apollo Research, LondonKagan helps client companies raise their profile in a variety of ways:.Kagan is a popular and widely read and objective Columnist appearing on several news sites including RCR Wireless..Kagan comments are found in the media and on search engines like Google Search and Google News thousands of times..Kagan regularly appears in the news and media as an industry analyst and commentator..The new“Jeff Kagan Interviews” are a podcast series which interviews company executives on their products, services, strategies and announcements..Jeff Kagan Interviews are posted on Twitter or X, LinkedIn, Google and more. Reaching roughly 200,000 direct followers between these two networks. Also reaching hundreds of thousands more through many key influencers who re-post his work..Kagan publishes Press Releases. These help client companies increase their visibility and find new viewers for his work. These are also posted on search engines like Google reaching more.What client companies and the media has to say about Jeff Kagan:Kagan has helped many companies including respected and powerful clients including, but not limited to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast, Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson, PayPal and countless others, large and small.Plus, many others who were ultimately acquired like all the long-distance companies like MCI and Sprint, all the Baby Bells, most wireless carriers and countless other young and innovative networks companies with new technology looking to be seen and heard.He follows and comments on news, companies, announcements, products and services and more in wireless, 5G, AI, Quantum, Wi-Fi, FWA, private wireless, wireless broadband, broadband, wireless home internet, pay TV, streaming, telecom TV, IoT, satellite, cloud, digital health, smart home, consumer electronics and more.Search Google and Google News for“Jeff Kagan” to see some of his work and what you can expect working together.Interested in learning more? Reach out to Jeff Kagan by sending an email. Start the ball rolling.Email: ...Web:LinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer Marketer and Keynote Speaker for more than three decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

