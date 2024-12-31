Mass. Bay Brewing Company And Finestkind Brewing Unite To Form Barrel One Collective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Two Originals of New England Brewing Merge to Form Region's Leading Craft Beer Producer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark merger between two pioneers of New England's craft beer industry, Mass. Bay Brewing Company and Finestkind Brewing LLC proudly announce the formation of Barrel One Collective.The Collective will house 14 total brands, operate eight brewery-taprooms across four states (MA, NH, NY, VT) and have a combined production volume of nearly 165,000 barrels, positioning it as the largest craft producer in New England and 14th largest in the country according to Brewer's Association 2023 Production Data.“FinestKind Brewing is a fellow Northeast craft trailblazer that shares our passion for brewing excellence, innovation, and creating quality brews our communities can be proud of,” said Dan Kenary, Co-Founder and CEO of Mass Bay Brewing Company.“With a combined 75 years of craft brewing expertise, this merger represents our commitment to setting these companies on an exciting growth trajectory and continuing to bring the very best products to our fervent customer base.”Mass. Bay Brewing, holder of Brewing Permit #001 in Massachusetts, brings to Barrel One Collective its rich heritage of Harpoon, UFO, Long Trail, Clown Shoes, Otter Creek, Catamount and The Shed. FinestKind Brewing adds to the legacy and passion of Smuttynose, Wachusett, and Five Boroughs.Together, they form a true collective of Northeast originals, as no other companies have been brewing craft beer longer in Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire than Harpoon, Long Trail, and Smuttynose, respectively.Barrel One Collective will also stay true to each company's mission of remaining deeply involved in the communities in which they operate.“Dan, the Mass. Bay Brewing team and I share a passion not only for craft beer but also for the brands, employees, partners and customers who built our companies into what they are today, said Steve Kierstead, CEO of FinestKind Brewing.“We view our breweries, hospitality spaces, and retail locations as hubs for community engagement and creative brewing.”The combined company will focus on expanding craft beverage experiences while also strengthening their time-tested brands and honoring their DNA of authenticity and craftsmanship. Going forward, Barrel One Collective will operate breweries and/or retail businesses in the communities of Boston, MA, Westminster, MA, Worcester, MA, North Hampton, NH, Brooklyn, NY, Windsor, VT, Bridgewater Corners, VT and in spring 2025, Manchester, NH.Steve added,“Barrel One Collective is committed to ongoing portfolio development and welcomes inquiries from other like-minded brands eager to join the collaborative, value-added platform for beverage fans across the region. Our mutual drive for excellence, love of legacy, and combined assets will allow us to stay true to our roots while also pushing the boundaries of brewing innovation and inspiring the next generation of craft beer drinkers and makers.”This merger reflects a national trend of bringing craft brands together under unified platforms to best compete in the current market.“This merger is about much more than just growth,” confirmed Dan Kenary, who will also serve as Chief Executive Officer of the new company.“It's about honoring our legacy while writing an exciting next chapter for our companies and the Northeast craft beer industry at large.”Steve Kierstead will serve as Chief Commercial Officer of Barrel One Collective, which will be headquartered in Boston with offices in Hampton, NH and Windsor, VT. Nathaniel Davis will serve alongside Steve as Chief Operating and Strategy Officer. Barrel One Collective currently plans to temporarily pause large scale production at its Hampton, NH brewery, but hopes to restart at a future date. The restaurant, event space and hospitality operations at the Hampton facility will be unaffected by the merger and remain fully operational for guests, and the hospitality staff will remain intact.________________________________________About Mass. Bay Brewing CompanyMass. Bay Brewing Company, owner of Harpoon Brewery, was founded in 1986 by beer lovers seeking better beer options. Holding historic Brewing Permit #001 in Massachusetts, it's also home to Vermont's oldest craft beer brands, Catamount and Long Trail, acquired in 2000 and 2022, respectively. The company has strong community ties and currently operates two breweries, three brewpubs, and seasonal beer gardens across Massachusetts and Vermont. Their total brand portfolio includes Harpoon, Long Trail, Dunkin' Spiked, UFO, Shed, Clown Shoes, Otter Creek, Catamount, and Italian Ice.About Finestkind Brewing LLCFinestkind Brewing is anchored by Smuttynose Brewing Co., New Hampshire's original craft brewery, founded in 1994 and situated on a historic 14-acre farm in Hampton, NH. The Smuttynose campus features a state-of-the-art brewery, tasting bar and retail store, beer garden, and pub-style restaurant with one of the Seacoast's best outdoor patios. Finestkind Brewing recently expanded their beverage platform with the acquisition of Five Boroughs Brewing Co. of Brooklyn, New York, and Wachusett Brewing Company of Westminster, Massachusetts, in October of 2023 and January of 2024, respectively.For more information, please contact:Barrel One Collective PR...Or for business inquires please email ...###

