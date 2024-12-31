Fitness Equipment Repair Company A.E.S. Fitness Announces Northeast Expansion And Nationwide Franchise Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- A.E.S. Fitness Founder Adam SchwalbNEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A.E.S. Fitness , an expert provider of fitness equipment maintenance and repair services, has just announced its nationwide franchise opportunity.Founded by Adam Schwalb, A.E.S. Fitness has carved out a unique niche in the fitness industry, providing critical repair and maintenance services that keep workout facilities operational and fitness equipment working at optimal performance.After seeing growing demand and consistent growth, Schwalb opted to franchise to expand the brand's footprint throughout the northeastern states - Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont - with the aim to move nationwide in the near future.“I wanted to work with like-minded individuals who have skin in the game and who are goal-oriented and driven,” says Schwalb of his decision to franchise.“I am hoping to expand in the Northeast because the market is so robust here and our brand is very well known with excellent reviews. I eventually want to be a national brand.”Franchise partners will find a fine-tuned business model and a brand with notable recognition. A.E.S. Fitness currently sits in an industry valued at around $22.4 billion (source) and boasts low competition due to the uniqueness of its services. Not only does A.E.S. Fitness provide essential services in a thriving industry, it offers franchisees a business with low overhead compared to other fitness-related businesses.“A.E.S. Fitness is an excellent investment choice for entrepreneurs looking to get into a business with a well-known, established brand,” stated Schwalb.“The fitness industry is booming and the maintenance and repair sector of this industry is growing by leaps and bounds and is in a revolutionary stage.”The fitness equipment repair franchise offers no shortage of support for its franchise partners. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive training, including 24/7 guidance from Schwalb and his administrative team and the tools to become expert fitness equipment technicians.“Our franchise partners receive around the clock support from myself. We also have two administrators that will provide support for their administrators and show them the ropes,” he said.“I am there to answer any question they have and guide them through the process of becoming a fitness equipment technician and all that comes with running their business.”Learn more about this fitness equipment repair franchise by visiting .About A.E.S. FitnessA.E.S. Fitness is a leader in fitness equipment maintenance and repair, serving gyms, residences, and commercial locations across various industries. The company is the backbone of fitness facilities, ensuring top-quality performance and reliability in an often-overlooked niche. Visit to learn more.

