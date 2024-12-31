Kolkata Metro Enhances Security To Tackle Rush On New Year Eve

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 31 (IANS) Metro Railway, Kolkata, has stepped up security at its premises to prevent any disturbance on New Year's Eve. The Metro has announced six additional services in the most popular Blue Line section (between New Garia and Dakshineswar) to accommodate revellers.

This security beef-up is in coordination with the Kolkata which will have more boots on the ground on New Year's Eve to thwart any untoward incident.

"Security will be strengthened at the Esplanade, Park Street, Maidan, Rabindra Sadan, Dum Dum and Dakshineswar Metro stations on New Year's Eve. These stations are expected to be the most crowded. There will be adequate forces at other stations as well. Apart from maintaining vigil at stations, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will also travel on trains for the safety of commuters. Anti-sabotage checks will also be carried out using sniffer dogs and gadgets," a senior Metro official said.

Locations such as Park Street in Kolkata turn into party destinations during New Year's Eve, with hundreds of thousands enjoying themselves till late into the evening. A large number of revellers are women and children, who would prefer to take a Metro ride back home. Metro has assured that no untoward incident will be allowed to take place within its premises.

"An adequate number of women RPF officers and staff will be deployed at Park Street station to ensure the safety and security of women and children. Special teams, comprising a sub-inspector/assistant sub-inspector and four staff, including two women will be present at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations on New Year's Eve. These teams will remain in readiness to tackle any emergency. In order to monitor the real-time situation, adequate staff will be posted at the Central Control of North-South Metro (Blue Line). CCTV monitoring will be done extensively to ensure the safety and security of passengers," the official added.

Other special teams, comprising an officer and four staff will be deployed at Park Street Metro station. An adequate number of RPF staff will also be deployed at Park Street, Maidan and Esplanade stations to provide proper guidance to commuters.