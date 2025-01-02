CEO Fires 900 Employees Over A Single Zoom Call

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The CEO of an company brutally sacked 900 of his employees over Zoom, before telling them that they were so lazy and unproductive that they were 'stealing' from their customers.

43-year-old Vishal Garg is the CEO of

New York-based online mortgage firm Better, and he called a meeting with around nine percent of the firm's employees last Wednesday to tell them that they were fired.

On the call, which appeared to be filmed and uploaded on social by an employee, he told them:“This isn't news that you're going to want to hear... If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off.

“The market has changed, as you know, and we have to move with it in order to survive so that hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.

“This isn't news that you're going to want to hear.

“But ultimately it was my decision. And I wanted you to hear from me. It's been a really, really challenging decision to make.”“This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this.

“The last time I did it, I cried. This time, I hope to be stronger.

“We are laying off about 15 percent of the company for a number of reasons - the market, efficiency and performances, and productivity.”

This isn't the first time that Garg has been criticized for his treatment of employees.

