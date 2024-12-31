Flock.Io Announces Mainnet Launch And Token Generation Event On Base

(MENAFN- Chainwire) London, UK, December 31st, 2024, Chainwire

FLock.io , the private AI training platform, has announced the official launch of its mainnet on Base. This launch coincides with the Token Generation Event (TGE) for its native token, FLOCK, which will serve as the utility token of the FLock ecosystem by incentivizing and rewarding community participation.

The FLOCK token will debut on Bybit, offering participants in the incentivized testnet an airdrop of tokens at today's TGE. Users have an opportunity to earn FLOCK by engaging in decentralized AI training through the platform, which is accessible via

The mainnet launch is the culmination of a multi-year effort to build a decentralized, community-governed AI platform that prioritizes privacy and security in model development. Since its founding in 2022, FLock.io has raised a $6 million seed round in March 2024 and launched an incentivized testnet on Base Sepolia in May 2024. This progress attracted significant investment, with FLock.io securing a strategic funding round in December 2024, led by DCG.

platform has gained traction, with nearly 20,000 AI models created to date, with the ecosystem supported by over 600 training nodes, 1,000 validators, 63,000 delegators, and 700,000 end users of models. The platform's products include AI Arena, a competitive AI development environment; FL Alliance, a federated learning collaboration platform; and the AI Marketplace, which enables users to interact with and deploy trained models. platform ensures data ownership while facilitating community engagement through on-chain rewards to promote transparency and active participation. With over 30 advanced models, FLock.io has processed over 2.5 million model and validation submissions. business partners include Morpheus, IOnet, and Aptos.

As the only AI infrastructure project to receive the Ethereum Foundation Academic Grant in 2024, FLock.io represents a shift toward privacy-preserving, community-driven AI development, reducing dependence on centralized systems and empowering its global network of users. The mainnet launch and TGE pave the way for next phase of privacy-focused, community-driven AI development on Base.

Users can now find FLOCK on Bybit and CoinGecko exchanges. To learn more, users can visit

About FLock.io