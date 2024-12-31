عربي


Qatar To Experience Drop In Temperatures Due To Northwesterly Wind

12/31/2024 7:14:49 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula online

Doha, Qatar: Northwesterly winds are expected to begin today evening, December 31, 2024, which will intensity tomorrow, causing a dip in temperatures, stated the Qatar Meteorology Department.

"The country will be affected by northwesterly winds starting this evening, which will intensify tomorrow, Wednesday, 1 / 1 / 2025, ranging from fresh to strong in speed," stated the department on its social media as it shared a weather graph of the wind forecast.

It further added that the impact of the winds is expected to continue through the weekend, with the marine warning remaining in effect during this period.

"A drop in temperatures is expected, accompanied by an increased feeling of cold," said the QMD.

Meanwhile in another update, it shared that the Abu Samra station recorded the lowest temperature for the day at 14°C while the capital Doha recorded 19°C.

The Peninsula

