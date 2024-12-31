Attempt To Smuggle Narcotic Pills Foiled At Hamad International Airport
Doha, Qatar: Following a tip-off, Qatar customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle Lyrica pills into the country.
The pills were found following the suspicion of a customs inspector, who screened an arriving traveller's bag using X-Ray machine and then conducted a manual inspection.
The officials seized approximately 1,932 narcotic pills found hidden inside the bag when it was cut open.
